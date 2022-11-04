- Harding, tied for second in the Great American Conference, travels to Southwestern Oklahoma for its final regular season road game … Harding has won the last five meetings between the teams, but Southwestern has won three of five games in Weatherford.
- Harding was listed at No. 8 in the second edition of the NCAA Division II Super Region 3 rankings … the top seven teams advance to the Division II playoffs.
- Harding is ranked No. 17 in the AFCA Top 25 and in the D2Football.com polls and is No. 11 on MasseyRatings.com.
- Harding continues to lead Division II in third down conversions at 58.1% … the Bisons were 7 of 10 on third downs vs. Northwestern Oklahoma, the fifth game Harding converted 50% or higher.
- Harding has only had six or more penalties in a game once and leads the GAC with only 4.33 penalties per game … Southwestern is the most penalized team in the GAC with 8.78 penalties per game.
- Harding has only run 23 plays this season that lost yardage, the second fewest in Division II … Harding's opponents have run 62 negative plays.
- Freshman quarterback Cole Keylon rushed for 118 yards last week and took over the team rushing lead with 528 rushing yards … only three times in program history has a quarterback led Harding in rushing – Kelvin Martin (2012) and Park Parish (2015 & 2016).
- Freshman slot back Braden Jay scored two rushing TD last week against Northwestern Oklahoma, becoming the first true freshman to score two touchdowns in a game since Cole Chancey vs. Southwestern Oklahoma in 2018.
- Senior defensive back Cade Pugh had 9 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and 2 interceptions last week to earn GAC Defensive Player of the Week … he was the first Harding player with two interceptions in a game since Jacory Nichols at East Central in 2019 … Pugh ranks second in the GAC with nine passes defended (six breakups, three interceptions).
- Junior defensive end Nathaniel Wallace is tied for the GAC lead with 5.5 sacks … he leads Harding with 7.0 tackles for loss and eight quarterback hurries … he needs 1.5 sacks to enter Harding's career top 10.
- OPPONENT WATCH: Southwestern Oklahoma leads the GAC with 2.56 sacks per game … SWOSU quarterback Tylan Morgan ranks second in the GAC with 2,284 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns.
