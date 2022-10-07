- Harding, tied with Henderson State for second in the Great American Conference standings, travels to Southern Nazarene ... SNU has lost four straight at home ... Harding has never lost in Bethany.
- Polls: With its victory over Oklahoma Baptist, Harding moved up five places in the AFCA Top 25 Poll to No. 11 ... Harding is No. 7 in the D2Football.com Poll and No. 9 on MasseyRatings.com.
- Harding leads NCAA Division II with 325.2 rushing yards per game ... the Bisons have rushed for 200 or more yards in 36 straight GAC games ... Harding's ninth-best rushing effort was 505 yards vs. Southern Nazarene in 2013.
- Harding is leading the GAC in both kickoff return average (23.9 yards) and punt return average (14.0 yards).
- Harding is second in Division II with only 1.8 negative offensive plays per game ... only one in every 35 offensive snaps has resulted in a negative play.
- Harding ranks ninth in Division II with only four turnovers lost ... the Bisons have only one turnover in their last four games.
- HU ranks second in the GAC in defensive pass efficiency … the Bisons have allowed only 808 passing yards (161.6 per game) and five TD with three INTs.
- Will Fitzhugh has scored six rushing TD over the last three games ... five of those TD came on 2-yard runs with the sixth coming on a 1-yard run.
- Kendale Allen's 30.0-yard average on kickoff returns ranks 14th in Division II ... he is fourth in the GAC with 262 combined return yards.
- Cayden Pierce led Harding with seven tackles vs. Oklahoma Baptist ... has three straight games with six or more tackles ... tied with Clark Griffin for the team lead with 25 tackles.
- Watch for This: Southern Nazarene quarterback Gage Porter leads the GAC with 713 rushing yards and ranks second in the conference with eight rushing TD.
Harding vs Southern Nazerine Game Notes
- Scott Goode Harding University
