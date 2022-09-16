- Harding and Southern Arkansas square off for the 58th time … oddly, the visiting team has had the advantage in the series with Southern Arkansas leading 15-12-1 in games played in Searcy and Harding leading 16-12 in games played in Magnolia … HU has won five of the last six games played in Searcy and won 37-6 last season in Magnolia.
- Harding moved up one spot to No. 7 in the AFCA Division II Top 25 Poll … last season Harding reached as high as No. 7 in the final two polls of the regular season.
- The Bisons enter the game with an 11-game winning streak in Great American Conference matchups … it is the fourth longest current conference winning streak in Division II … Ferris State has the longest at 30 games in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
- Harding did not have a punt or a turnover in its 38-13 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma … it was the first time since Harding joined the NCAA in 1997 that it went without either a punt or a turnover in the same game.
- Southern Arkansas and Harding both enter Saturday's game averaging more than 300 rushing yards per game … the Muleriders are third in Division II at 332.0 rushing yards per game, and Harding is fifth at 303.5 per game … Harding's defense has not allowed more than 100 rushing yards in any of its last eight games.
- Harding leads NCAA Division II in passing efficiency (268.33) and has averaged 34.8 yards per pass completion.
- Through the first two games, Harding has only run two plays from scrimmage that resulted in negative yardage and both plays lost 1 yard.
- Harding wide receiver Kage Citty is the only GAC player with two receiving TD through the first two games … he ranks sixth in the GAC with 132 receiving yards.
- Harding running back Jhalen Spicer had 101 rushing yards and 2 TD last week on only seven carries … it was his second career 100-yard rushing game and second career game with multiple TD.
- Harding defensive lineman Devonte Manning has blocked a kick in both games this season … the last player to block three or more kicks in a season was Ty Powell, who blocked four (including two against Southern Arkansas) in 2012.
- Harding return specialist Kendale Allen has 57 punt return yards and 56 kickoff return yards and ranks fifth in the GAC with 113 combined return yards.
