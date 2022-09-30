#16 Harding Bisons (3-1, 3-1) vs. Oklahoma Baptist Bison (1-3, 1-3)
Oct. 1, 2022 • 2 p.m. • Searcy, Ark. • First Security Stadium
Oct. 1, 2022 • 2 p.m. • Searcy, Ark. • First Security Stadium
Below are 11 Facts and Stats about this week’s game. You can read the full game notes by clicking on the link.
Harding, currently part of a three-way tie for second in the GAC standings, hosts Oklahoma Baptist in the seventh meeting between the teams … Harding is 6-0 in the previous six meetings with an average margin of victory of 25 points.
Harding leads Division II with 331.8 rushing yards per game … the Bisons have rushed for 200 or more yards in 35 consecutive GAC games … Harding has averaged 362 rushing yards in its six games against Oklahoma Baptist.
Harding has converted 58.7 percent of its third downs, good for second in Division II … last week the Bisons had 16 third-down plays, the most in a GAC game since it had 16 vs. Southeastern Oklahoma in 2018.
Harding has not lost a fumble or thrown an interception in its last 233 plays, covering the last 14 quarters of action.
Harding has committed only three penalties in the last two games and is tied with Oklahoma Baptist for the fewest penalties per game (4.25).
Harding’s defense leads the GAC with only 59 first downs allowed … only one opponent has managed more than 14 first downs this season.
Sophomore Jhalen Spicer rushed for 128 yards on 10 carries vs. Ouachita, his second 100-yard game of the season and third of his career … his is eighth in the GAC with 310 rushing yards and needs 166 yards to reach 1,000 for his career.
Senior wide receiver Kage Citty has seven receptions, the most by a Harding player since Taylor Bissell had nine in 2018 … he ranks 15th in the GAC with 200 receiving yards.
Senior defensive back Cade Pugh had six tackles and an interception vs. Ouachita … it was his third career interception … Pugh is third on the team with 15 tackles.
Sophomore linebacker Clark Griffin had nine tackles vs. Ouachita, the most by a Harding player this season … Griffin leads the team with 22 tackles.
Senior defensive back Grant Fitzhugh was named a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, given to the top student-athlete in college football each season.
