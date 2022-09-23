HU crowd

After the first three games of the season, Harding (2nd, 351.7) and Ouachita Baptist (1st, 358.7) are the top two rushing teams in NCAA Division II.

Harding enters the game ranked No. 7 in the AFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. Ouachita Baptist is No. 9 … it is Harding’s first-ever regular season game matching a top-10 Harding team against a top-10 opponent.

