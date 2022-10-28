- Harding, tied for second in the Great American Conference, hosts Northwestern Oklahoma for Homecoming 2022 … Harding has won 10 straight in the series, including all six played in Searcy.
- Harding is 42-17-2 (.705) on Homecoming and has won seven straight games … the only previous Homecoming meeting vs. Northwestern Oklahoma was in 2018, a 38-7 Bison victory.
- Harding was one of 10 teams listed by the NCAA regional ranking committee as being "under consideration" in the first NCAA Super Region 3 rankings … Harding and Ouachita were the only GAC schools listed among the top 10.
- Harding in the polls – the Bisons are No. 21 in the AFCA Top 25 Poll, No. 17 in the D2Football.com poll, and No. 11 on MasseyRatings.com.
- Harding leads Division II in third-down conversions at 56.6% … the Bisons were 6 of 9 on third down against Arkansas-Monticello, the fourth time this season Harding converted more than half of its third downs.
- Harding ranks eighth nationally in kickoff return average at 26.05 yards per return … the Bisons have 16 kickoff returns this season of 20 yards or more.
- Harding is seeking its 40th straight GAC game with 200 or more rushing yards … last season, Harding set a school record with 689 rushing yards at Northwestern Oklahoma.
- Harding's offense has run only 21 negative plays in eight games and forced 49 negative plays to opposing offenses.
- Senior wide receiver Kage Citty is looking to become the first Harding receiver with 10 or more pass receptions in a season since Andrew Dather (12) and Grant Kimberlin (11) in 2017.
- Sophomore linebacker Clark Griffin, the current GAC Defensive Player of the Week, leads Harding with 48 tackles … his 97-yard TD return last week at UAM matched Jerry Mote's school record from 1960.
- OPPONENT WATCH: Northwestern Oklahoma ranks second in the GAC with six fumble recoveries … the Rangers rank 162nd of 163 Division II teams in rushing defense, allowing 263.6 yards per game … freshman punter Zack Stone ranks third in the GAC with 38.2 yards per punt.
