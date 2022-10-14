- Harding enters Saturday's game against Henderson State alone in second place in the Great American Conference … Harding has won three straight at home, and Henderson State has lost its last two on the road.
- Even with its 56-28 victory over Southern Nazarene last Saturday, Harding dropped one spot to No. 12 on the AFCA Top 25 Poll … the Bisons are No. 8 at D2Football.com and on MasseyRatings.com.
- Harding has scored touchdowns on 27 of its 52 drives this season (51.9%) and held opponents to touchdowns on only 16 of 54 drives (29.6%).
- Harding scored a season-high six rushing touchdowns last week against Southern Nazarene and rank third in NCAA Division II with 23 rushing scores this season.
- The Bisons rank second in Division II with 322.3 rushing yards per game and had a series-high 438 rushing yards in last season's win over Henderson State … the Reddies enter the game with the GAC's top rush defense, allowing only 108.0 yards per game.
- Harding had six completed passes to five different receivers last Saturday against Southern Nazarene … it was the first time since the Bisons's 2014 playoff game against Pittsburg State that Harding completed passes to five different receivers.
- Kendale Allen earned GAC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after returning a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown last week … it was the 10th kickoff return for a touchdown in Harding program history and the seventh-longest kickoff return.
- Harding converted 8 of 9 third downs against Southern Nazarene and leads Division II in third-down conversions at 60.9 percent.
- Quarterback Cole Keylon completed 6 of 7 passes against Southern Nazarene to become the first Harding QB to complete six passes in a game since Park Parish vs. Central Missouri in 2016.
- Harding sophomore slot back Jhalen Spicer needs 94 rushing yards Saturday to reach 1,000 for his career.
- Senior fullback Will Fitzhugh has scored eight rushing TD in the last four games … he is fifth in the GAC with eight rushing TD and 14th with 315 rushing yards.
Harding vs Henderson St. Game Notes
- Scott Goode Harding University
