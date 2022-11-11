Harding, tied for second in the Great American Conference, plays its final home game of the season against Arkansas Tech ... Harding has won the last five meetings between the teams ... a sixth straight win would match Harding’s longest winning streak in the series from 1973-78.

Harding was listed at No. 8 in the third edition of the NCAA Division II Super Region 3 rankings ... the top seven teams advance to the Division II playoffs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.