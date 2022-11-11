Harding, tied for second in the Great American Conference, plays its final home game of the season against Arkansas Tech ... Harding has won the last five meetings between the teams ... a sixth straight win would match Harding’s longest winning streak in the series from 1973-78.
Harding was listed at No. 8 in the third edition of the NCAA Division II Super Region 3 rankings ... the top seven teams advance to the Division II playoffs.
With a victory, Paul Simmons would have 50 wins as HU’s head coach in 63 games ... Randy Tribble (1994-2007) is currently the fastest to 50 wins in 82 games.
Harding’s defense has force at least one 3-and-out in every game this season and set a season high with five 3-and-outs last week at Southwestern Oklahoma.
Seniors Michael Cendrick and Patrick Healy will be playing their 48th games as Bisons ... assistant coach Bryce Bray (2014-18) holds the record at 50 games played (all were starts).
Jhalen Spicer rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns at Southwestern Oklahoma ... it was his third 100+ yard game this season and his second two-TD game ... Spicer is Harding’s career leader with 10.8 yards per rush.
Kage Citty leads Harding with 10 receptions, the most since Andrew Dather had 12 in 2017.
Defensive lineman Nathaniel Wallace leads Harding with 5.5 sacks and eight quarterback hurries and is second with 7.0 tackles for loss.
Defensive back Cade Pugh leads Harding with 8.0 tackles for loss and 10 passes defended (seven pass breakups, three interceptions) ... has 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions in the last two games.
OPPONENT WATCH: Arkansas Tech leads the GAC in fourth-down conversions at 75 percent (15 of 20) ... Tech quarterback Jack Grissom ranks 11th in Division II in completion percentage (65.4 percent) ... Tech’s defense allows 23.2 first downs per game, 149th in D2.
