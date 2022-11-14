McKinnon

GAC Player of the Year Kelli McKinnon was also named tournament MVP as she led Harding to the Conference Tournament Championship against Northwestern Oklahoma.

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The 24th-ranked Harding volleyball team had four players in double-figure kills as it defeated No. 7 seed Northwestern Oklahoma 3-1 (25-27, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21) in the Great American Conference Tournament Championship Saturday. It was the Lady Bisons third GAC Tournament Championship.

With the win, Harding earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II National Tournament. The Lady Bisons will be the No. 8 seed.

