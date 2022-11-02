The Harding volleyball team defeated Arkansas-Monticello 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-18) Tuesday in Great American Conference action in its final home match of the season.
After the match, Harding recognized seniors Ally Stoner and Kinley Schnell for their contributions to the Harding volleyball program.
Harding has already sealed the GAC Regular Season Championship and will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament November 10-12 in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
Harding pushed its winning streak to 24 matches with the win. The streak dates back to August 27th. The Lady Bisons broke the previous record of 17 that was accomplished twice with the first being in 2002 and the second in 2005.
Harding improves to 26-1 overall and 15-0 in the GAC.
Arkansas-Monticello falls to 10-18 overall and 4-11 in the GAC.
Tied at 16 in the first set, Harding won the next three points on two kills and an ace to lead 19-16. Arkansas-Monticello battled back with a 3-0 run to tie the set again at 19. Tied at 24, the Lady Bisons had a block and a kill by senior Ally Stoner to win the set 26-24. Harding had 17 kills in the set.
Trailing 13-9 in the second set, Harding went on a 12-4 run on four kills to lead 21-17. Arkansas-Monticello battled back again to pull within one, 22-21 but Harding won three of the next four points to win the set 25-22. Each team had 12 kills in the set.
Harding jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the third set and didn't look back as the Lady Bisons won the set 25-18. Harding forced 10 Arkansas-Monticello attack errors in the set.
- Harding had 40 kills, 20 attack errors and hit .183 in the match.
- Kelli McKinnon and Logan Smith led Harding with each having 10 kills.
- The Lady Bisons had 50 digs in the match and were led by Emma Winiger who had 15.
- Harding had seven team blocks in the match and were led by Libby Hinton who had four.
- Arkansas-Monticello had 33 kills, 25 attack errors and hit .070 in the match.
- Holliday Ellis led the Blossoms with 10 kills.
- Kenzi Thornton led the defense with 13 digs.
Harding will play its final regular season match Thursday when it travels to Russellville, Arkansas to take on Arkansas Tech. First serve is at 6 p.m.
