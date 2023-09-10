lady bisons

The Harding Lady Bisons volleyball team went 1-3 at the Washburn Invitational Tournament in Kansas over the weekend. Harding opened GAC play last night at SAU after our deadlines.

 hardingsports.com

TOPEKA, Kansas — The 25th-ranked Harding volleyball team fell twice Saturday to wrap up the Washburn Invitational. The Lady Bisons fell to William Jewell 3-1 (14-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19) and No. 17 Washburn 3-0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-13).

Harding falls to 5-3 on the season.

