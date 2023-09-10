TOPEKA, Kansas — The 25th-ranked Harding volleyball team fell twice Saturday to wrap up the Washburn Invitational. The Lady Bisons fell to William Jewell 3-1 (14-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19) and No. 17 Washburn 3-0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-13).
Harding falls to 5-3 on the season.
William Jewell improves to 3-4 and Washburn moves to 6-1.
NORTHWEST MISSOURI MATCH
FIRST SET
Trailing 3-0 in the first set, Harding went on a 6-2 run on three kills to lead 6-5. Trailing again 10-9, the Lady Bisons went on a 16-4 run on nine kills to win the set 25-14. Harding had 14 kills in the set and hit .353 while holding William Jewell to hitting .054.
SECOND SET
Trailing 11-9 in the second set, Harding battled back on a 6-0 run on three kills and three aces to lead 15-11. William Jewell answered back with a 10-3 run on five kills to lead 21-18. The Lady Bisons scored the next three points to tie the set at 21 but the Cardinals fought off Harding to win the set 25-23. William Jewell had 16 kills and hit .419 in the set.
THIRD SET
The third set stayed close throughout with the teams battling. Trailing 21-20, William Jewell went on a 5-1 run to win the set 25-22.
FOURTH SET
William Jewell jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth set and held on to the lead until midway through. Trailing 14-12, Harding went on a 5-1 run to lead 17-15. The Cardinals answered back with a 6-0 run to lead 21-17. William Jewell went on to win the set 25-19.
STATS
Harding
- Harding had 51 kills and hit .229 in the match with 19 attack errors.
- Skyler McKinnon had a season-high 17 kills and hit .371 to lead the Lady Bisons.
- Delaney Garner and Jacey Lambert each had 10 kills for Harding.
- The Lady Bisons had 53 digs in the match with Emma Winiger leading the way with 15. Logan Smith-Morgan also had 10 digs.
William Jewell
- William Jewell had 54 kills and hit .226 in the match with 23 attack errors.
- Bella LaPorta led the team with 15 kills.
- Alexis Nunn led the defense with 26 digs.
WASHBURN MATCH
FIRST SET
Trailing 18-17 in the first set, Washburn went on a 9-4 run on six kills to win the set 25-22. Harding had 16 kills in the set but had nine attack errors.
SECOND SET
Up 8-7 in the second set, Washburn went on a 10-3 run on five kills to lead 18-10. After a Harding point the Ichabods went on a 7-1 run on four kills to win the set 25-12. Washburn had 17 kills and hit .372 in the set.
THIRD SET
Up 6-5 in the third set, Washburn went on a 13-4 run on six kills to lead 19-9. The Ichabods only allowed Harding to score four more points as they won the set 25-13. Washburn had 14 kills and hit .444 in the set with only two attack errors.
STATS
Harding
- Harding had 33 kills and hit .101 with 22 attack errors.
- Jacey Lambert led the Lady Bisons with 13 kills.
- Emma Winiger led the Harding defense with 19 of the Lady Bisons' 50 digs.
Washburn
- Washburn had 43 kills and hit .324 with only seven attack errors.
- The Ichabods were led by Jalyn Stevenson who had 14 kills and 13 digs.
- Washburn had 52 digs with 11 players having at least one dig.
FRIDAY RESULTS
TOPEKA, Kansas — The Harding volleyball team split their matches Friday to open the Washburn Invitational. The Lady Bisons defeated No. 15 Northwest Missouri 3-1 (27-25, 25-17, 25-27, 25-17) but fell to Missouri Western 3-0 (25-21, 28-26, 25-19).
Harding's win over Northwest Missouri was the first win over a ranked team since 2021 when Harding beat Northern State 3-1 who was also ranked No. 15.
Harding moves to 5-1 on the season.
Northwest Missouri falls to 3-2 on the season and Missouri Western improves to 5-1.
NORTHWEST MISSOURI MATCH
FIRST SET
Trailing 5-4 in the first set, Harding went on a 11-1 run on five kills to lead 14-6. Northwest Missouri battled back to take a 24-23 lead. Harding had a kill and block to take a 25-24 advantage. After a Bearcat kill, Harding had back-to-back kills to win the set 27-25. Harding had 18 kills in the set.
SECOND SET
Trailing 3-0, Harding went on a 12-4 fun on six kills to lead 12-7. Northwest Missouri battled back and cut the score to one, twice but the Lady Bisons went on to win the set 25-17. Harding had 13 kills and hit .297 in the set.
THIRD SET
Trailing 20-18, Northwest Missouri went on a 4-0 run to take a 22-20 lead. With the set tied at 23, each team would go on to have a chance to win the set. Tied at 25, Northwest Missouri had a kill and a Harding attack error to win the set 27-25. It was the first set Harding has lost this season.
FOURTH SET
Trailing 4-2, Harding went on a 14-3 run on six kills and four aces to lead 16-7. Northwest Missouri didn't get any closer than six the rest of the way as the Lady Bisons won the set 25-17. Harding had 13 kills and held the Bearcats to hitting .036.
STATS
Harding
- Harding had a season-high 55 kills in the match and hit .201.
- The Lady Bisons were led by Skyler McKinnon who had 14 kills and hit .480.
- Chloe Ingersoll captured a double-double with 12 kills and 14 digs.
- Kelli McKinnon also had 12 kills and four blocks.
- Harding had a season-high 68 digs with Emma Winiger leading the way with 16. Grecia Soriano also had 11.
- The Lady Bisons had 11 blocks with Libby Hinton and Delaney Garner each having three.
- Olivia Wiedower had a career-high 41 assists.
Northwest Missouri
- Northwest Missouri had 49 kills and hit .146 in the match.
- Avery Kemp led the Bearcats with 12 kills. Kasidy Mohwinkle also had 11 kills. Both players hit over .300 in the match.
- Northwest Missouri had 66 digs and was led by Kyah Luhring who had match-high 25
MISSOURI WESTERN MATCH
FIRST SET
Trailing 3-0 in the first set, Harding went on a 9-2 run on three kills to lead 9-5. Trailing 21-18, Missouri Western went on a 7-0 run to win the set 25-18.
SECOND SET
Trailing 16-14, Harding went on a 5-0 run to lead 20-16. The Lady Bisons had set point, 26-25, but Missouri Western scored three-straight points to win the set 28-26. The Griffons had 17 kills in the set.
THIRD SET
Harding again jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the third set. Trailing 12-10, Missouri Western went on an 8-0 run on four blocks to lead 18-12. The Lady Bisons scored the next two points but the Griffons put the set out of reach with a 4-0 run and eventually went on to win the set 25-19. Missouri Western had 12 kills and no attack errors in the set.
STATS
Harding
- Harding had 40 kills and hit .135 in the match.
- Skyler McKinnon had 11 kills to lead the Lady Bisons.
- Harding had 53 digs in the match with Emma Winiger having 16.
- Olivia Wiedower captured her first career double-double with 28 assists and 10 digs.
Missouri Western
- Missouri Western had 40 kills and hit .250 in the match.
- Emma Salker and Holly Heldt each had 12 kills.
- The Griffons had 54 digs and were led by Anna Weberg who had 14.
UP NEXT
Harding will open Great American Conference action Tuesday when it travels to Magnolia, Arkansas to take on Southern Arkansas. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
