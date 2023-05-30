Dakarai Bush Wins 400 Meter National Championship; Harding Finishes 11th
PUEBLO, Colo. — Junior Dakarai Bush won Harding's second national championship of the weekend, and sophomore Antiwain Jones added a fifth-place finish in the high jump as the Harding men's track team concluded its 2023 outdoor season with an 11th-place finish at the 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Harding's 26.5 points ranked second in program history behind only the 28 points earned by the Bisons at the 2006 national meet in Emporia, Kansas. Bush joined pole vaulter Vlad Malykhin as national champions this weekend. It was only the third time Harding won two individual national championships in the same weekend. In 2006, Przemek Bobrowski won the 1,500 meters, and Julius Kosgei won the 10,000 meters. In 2009, Daniel Kirwa won both the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters.
The 11th-place finish was Harding's highest since also placing 11th in 2008. It was the second straight season the Bisons finished in the top 15 and the seventh top-15 finish since Harding joined the NCAA in 1998.
Less than 24 hours after Bush took a nasty fall in the 110-meter hurdles preliminary, he settled into the blocks with bandages on both elbows and both knees to race in the 400-meter final. Just 45.67 seconds after the starter's gun sounded, Bush collected Harding's first-ever national championship in the event. In fact, Bush was the first Bison ever to qualify for the event at nationals. His time broke his own school record of 45.70, set two days earlier in the 400-meter preliminaries.
Jones cleared 2.15m/7-00.50 to tie for fifth place and collect his first First Team All-America honor in the outdoor high jump. He became the fourth Harding men's athlete to earn All-America in the high jump, joining national champion Steve Celsor (1975), Bill Baker (1988) and Te Howard (1989). Jones was the first Harding high jumper to clear seven feet at the national meet.
Mariah Miller Places Seventh in Triple Jump at Nationals; Three Lady Bisons Earn All-America
PUEBLO, Colo. — Harding women's track added three names to its All-American list Saturday on the final day of the 2023 season. Junior Mariah Miller earned First Team All-America in the triple jump, junior Sierra White added her third All-America honor in the pole vault and junior Anna Kay Clark notched her second All-America award in the javelin.
Miller broke her own school record in the triple jump on her first attempt, landing at 12.49m/40-11.75. Five jumps later, she broke it again, hitting the sand at 12.50m/41-00.25, finishing in seventh place. She became the first Harding female over 41 feet in the triple jump.
White cleared each of her first two heights to finish tied for 12th. She cleared 3.85m/12-07.50 to capture Second Team All-America, her first outdoor All-America honor.
Clark also earned Second Team All-America with a 12th-place finish in the javelin. Her first of three throws sailed 43.45m/142-6. She finished fifth at nationals in 2021.
Freshman Karyna Vehner placed 15th in the triple jump in her first appearance at nationals. She sailed 12.19m/40-0 on the second of her three jumps.
Yves Bilong Earns Triple Jump All-America at NCAA Nationals
PUEBLO, Colo. — Harding freshman Yves Bilong earned First Team All-America honors in the triple jump Friday at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Bilong, a native of Saint-Gilles, France, recorded a mark of 15.47m/50-09.25 on his fifth of six jumps to finish sixth and earn three points on Harding's team score.
With Bilong's performance and Vlad Malykhin's national championship in the pole vault Thursday, Harding concludes the second day of competition with 13 points.
Bilong became the second Harding male to earn All-America honors in the triple jump, joining Tquan Moore, who placed sixth in 1992 with a mark of 47 feet, 11.25 inches.
Freshman Kelmen de Carvalho broke his own school record in the decathlon, placing 11th and earning Second Team All-America with 7,062 points. He was the first Harding athlete ever to qualify for nationals in the decathlon and the first ever over 7,000 points.
Junior Dakarai Bush placed 19th in the 200-meter prelims in 20.99 seconds. He was only the third Harding male athlete ever to qualify for nationals in the event. Joseph Winters ran 22.02 in 1994 and Jermaine Cuffie ran 22.01 in 1997. Neither advanced out of the prelims.
Later in the 110-meter hurdles, Bush hit one of the hurdles, fell and did not finish. He is still scheduled to run Saturday in the 400-meter finals at 7:25 p.m. Also in action for the Bisons on Saturday is Antiwain Jones. He will compete in the high jump final at 5:45 p.m.
Malykin Wins Second Pole Vault National Championship
PUEBLO, Colo. — Vlad Malykhin won his second national championship to highlight Harding's performances on Day 1 at the 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championship. Malykhin cleared 5.45m/17-10.50 on his second attempt, securing the national championship and First Team All-America honors. He had previously won the indoor national championship, clearing 5.52m/18-01.25.
Senior Jonathan Wall cleared a PR of 5.05m/16-06.75 and finished 11th overall, earning Second Team All-America honors.
Junior Dakarai Bush broke his own school record in the 400-meter prelims with a sensational time of 45.70 seconds, the fastest among all qualifiers. Bush will compete in the final on Saturday at 7:25 p.m., aiming for further success.
Freshman Kelmen de Carvalho recorded PRs in the 100 meters, long jump and the 400 meters and ended Day 1 of the decathlon in ninth place of 15 competitors with 3,714 points. He also had the best mark of all competitors in the shot put. Day 2 of the decathlon begins Friday at 10:30 a.m. with the 110-meter hurdles.
Junior Tad Kirby represented Harding in the 100 meters, placing 19th with a remarkable time of 10.57 seconds, the fastest ever recorded by a Harding athlete at nationals.
Retailleau Earns 400-Meter Hurdles All-America at National Meet
PUEBLO, Colo. — Harding junior Lisa Retailleau became the first Lady Bison ever to earn All-America honors in the 400-meter hurdles with her 10th-place performance Thursday at the 2023 NCAA II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
A native of La Verrie, France, Retailleau's 10th-place finish in 1:00.38 was the highest finish and fastest time by a Harding athlete at the national meet. Former Lady Bison Anne-Noelle Clerima placed 13th in 2021 in 1:02.91 and 15th in 2022 in 1:01.59.
The top nine finishers advanced to Saturday's final, with Retailleau missing the last spot by only .02 seconds.
Retailleau's finish earned her Second Team All-America. The top eight finishers earn First Team with places 9-12 receiving Second Team.
Harding does not have any women in competition Friday, but four Lady Bisons will be in action Saturday-Sierra White in the pole vault, Anna Kay Clark in the javelin, and Mariah Miller and Karyna Vehner in the triple jump.
