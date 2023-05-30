Dakarai Bush Wins 400 Meter National Championship; Harding Finishes 11th

PUEBLO, Colo. — Junior Dakarai Bush won Harding's second national championship of the weekend, and sophomore Antiwain Jones added a fifth-place finish in the high jump as the Harding men's track team concluded its 2023 outdoor season with an 11th-place finish at the 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.