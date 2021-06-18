Harding University will host the 2021 Special Olympics Arkansas Summer Games June 24-26. This year’s theme is “Back at It,” and athletes will compete in various sports including powerlifting, swimming and tennis skills. All COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing and safety will be followed.
“We are thrilled to have Special Olympics back on our campus this summer after missing last year due to COVID,” vice president of advancement, Dr. Bryan Burks said. “We are inspired by the determination and courage of the athletes and the encouragement from all who come and cheer them on. This is such a great program, and we are honored to host this annual event.”
The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics begins Monday, June 14, with officers carrying the Flame of Hope from all four corners of the state. The final leg is set to cover the last 50 miles to Searcy on Thursday, June 17th. Law enforcement and four athletes will participate in the final lap and the lighting of the cauldron at 6 p.m. at First Security Stadium on Harding’s campus.
"We are so excited to be “Back at It” on Harding’s campus for our 2021 Summer Games,” Special Olympics Arkansas CEO, Terri Weir said. “This past year our athletes spent countless hours focusing on fitness and keeping their minds strong. We know they are ready to go. Words cannot describe how ready the volunteers and SOAR community are to see the athletes back in action.”
An opening ceremonies video will be sent to registered athletes, coaches, volunteers and sponsors to kick off the event. Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics Arkansas will present awards in the recipients’ cities the following month.
For a detailed schedule of events, visit specialolympicsarkansas.org or call (501) 771-0222. Volunteers will be stationed on Burks Blvd. to welcome athletes and families as they arrive on campus Thursday and Friday, June 24-25. If you are interested in volunteering please fill out the 2021 interest form. For other Harding events and free and low cost services available to the public, visit harding.edu/community.
