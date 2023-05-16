Harding University will host the 2023 Special Olympics Arkansas Summer Games on May 19 and 20. More than 1,400 athletes and coaches are anticipated to attend the event. Athletes will compete in sports including track and field, bocce, swimming, flag football, powerlifting and tennis.

Opening ceremonies will be held at First Security Stadium, located at 1529 E. Park Ave. in Searcy, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. The competition will begin on May 19 at 9 a.m. All events will take place at Harding University’s Bison Lane except swimming, which will be held at the Searcy Swim Center, located at 525 Recreation Way. The public is invited to attend the games and support the athletes.

