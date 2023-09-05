Men’s soccer
JACKSON, Tenn. — Harding trailed by three goals 48 minutes into Saturday’s non-conference game at Union (TN), but scored three second half goals to finish tied at 3-3. Union (1-0-1) is a member of the NCAA Division II Gulf South Conference and defeated Ouachita Baptist 3-0 in its previous game Thursday at home.
Stefano Silva scored in the 51st minute, followed by Georgios Petousis in the 71st minute and Camilo Porto in the 74th minute to tie the game. Porto assisted on the first two goals, and Silva had the assist on the game-tying goal.
Team notes
Harding is now 0-1-1 on the season ... the Bisons fell 3-1 at Christian Brothers on Thursday.
It was only the second 3-3 tie in program history ... Harding and Ouachita Baptist tied 3-3 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, on Oct. 21, 2005.
Harding last scored three goals in a half in the final game of the 2022 season, a 3-2 victory over Ouachita Baptist.
Harding made three changes in its lineup from its 3-1 loss to Christian Brothers on Thursday ... making their first starts of the season were goalkeeper Alex Kirsten-Westgard, midfielder Stefano Silva and defender Sikan Akpanudo.
Individual notes
Stefano Silva scored in the 51st minute, his fifth career goal and his first goal of the season ... it was his fourth career assist and second of the season ... recorded eight shot in the game, one off his career high.
Georgios Petousis scored in the 71st minute, his 11th career goal and first of the season ... he needs two more goals to move into Harding’s career top 10.
Camilo Porto assisted on the first two goals, his first two assists of the season and first two-assist game in his career ... his game-tying goal came in the 74th minute and was his fourth career goal and first of the season.
Alex Kirsten-Westgard made his first start at goalkeeper this season and second start of his career ... made five saves before giving way to Jared Nitz after allowing the third Union goal.
Series notes
This was the ninth meeting between Harding and Union ... Union leads the series 5-1-3 ... the other ties were 1-1 in 2002 and 2-2 in 2003.
Up next
Harding plays its first home game of the season Tuesday against William Jewell, a member of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference. The game begins at the Stevens Soccer Complex at 2 p.m.
Women’s soccer
SEARCY — The Harding women’s soccer team started its season 2-0 for the first time since 2004 Sunday after defeating Northeastern State 2-1 in non-conference action at the Stevens Soccer Complex.
It was the first time the Lady Bisons beat the Riverhawks since 2009. Harding won that game 2-1.
Harding improves to 2-0-0 on the season.
Northeastern State falls to 0-1-1 on the season.
Goals
Harding 1, Northeastern State 0 – 17th minute – Regan Thompson sent a through ball up the left side that found Briley-Anne Brown for her first goal of the season.
Harding 2, Northeastern State 0 – 28th minute – Georgia Templeton took a shot that was blocked and the ball fell right to Regan Thompson to clean up. It was Thompson’s first goal of the season.
Harding 2, Northeastern State 1 – 43rd minute – Lexis Walls took a free kick from 40-yards out that went over the hands of the goalkeeper for her first goal of the season.
Stats
Harding took seven shots, three were on goal. Regan Thompson led Harding with two shots.
Northeastern State took 16 shots, six were on goal. Sydney Taylor and Lexis Walls each had three shots for the Riverhawks.
Michaela Potter and Maysa Willis split time in goal for Harding. Willis had four saves and Potter had one.
Kim Barcenas and Calle Citty each played the full 90 minutes for Harding.
Next up
Harding will be back in action Thursday when it hosts Christian Brothers at 6 p.m., at the Stevens Soccer Complex.
Men’s cross country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Running in its first of four regular season meets, the Harding men’s cross-country team placed seventh of 19 teams late Saturday night at the City Auto MEMPHIS TWILIGHT XC CLASSIC.
Luke Walling, a junior from Smithville, Arkansas, was Harding’s top finisher in the 4-mile race. He placed 10th in 20:17.06.
Team notes
Harding was running in the Memphis Twilight for the 14th time ... last season, the Bisons placed fifth of eight teams with Noah Haileab as Harding’s top runner, placing 14th.
Harding has won the Memphis Twilight four times (2003, 2004, 2008, 2015).
The Bisons have had four individual winners-Jacob Rotich (2003), Peter Kosgei (2004), James Cheruiyot (2005), and Daniel Kirwa (2008).
Individual notes
Walling was Harding’s top finisher for the fifth time in 13 career races ... he was last Harding’s top finisher at the Central Regional meet to close the 2022 season ... it was his sixth career top-10 finish and first since placing seventh at the 2022 GAC Championship ... posted a time of 20:51.18 to place 16th at last year’s Twilight.
Matt Ingalsbe was Harding second finisher ... he is a senior from El Paso, Illinois, running in his 15th career race ... he placed 45th in 21:22.07, topping his time of 22:04.7 at last year’s Twilight.
Nate Perry placed third for Harding and 53rd overall in 21:34.51 ... he is a sophomore from Purcellville, Virginia ... running in his sixth career race for the Bisons.
Tucker Allen was Harding’s fourth runner ... Allen is a sophomore from Henderson, Tennessee, running in his fourth race for Harding ... he placed 56th in 21:39.04, just off his time of 21:36.14 at last year’s Twilight.
Brady Axtell was Harding’s fifth and final scoring runner ... a freshman from La Porte, Texas, making his collegiate debut, he placed 57th in 21:39.15.
Harding’s sixth and seventh runners were sophomore Kyle Oakes (58th, 21:40.92) and senior Tom Valente (70th, 21:55.03).
Up next
Harding hosts the Steve Guymon Invitational on Friday, Sept. 15 in Searcy, Arkansas.
Women’s cross country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Running in its first of four regular season meets, the Harding women’s cross-country team placed seventh of 20 teams late Saturday night at the City Auto MEMPHIS TWILIGHT XC CLASSIC.
Kaylie Washko, a sophomore from Edmond, Oklahoma, was Harding’s top finisher in the 5K race. She placed 19th in 19:09.73.
Team notes
Harding was running in the Memphis Twilight for the 13th time ... last season, the Lady Bisons placed sixth of 13 teams with Nieves Megias as Harding’s top runner, placing 22nd.
Harding has won the Memphis Twilight four times (2005, 2006, 2015 and 2017).
The only Lady Bison ever to win the Memphis Twilight was Ewa Zaborowska in 2015.
Individual notes
Washko was Harding’s top runner for the first time in seven career races ... she placed 38th at the Twilight last season and cut nearly a minute off last season’s time of 20:00.45 ... she has been a scoring runner for Harding in all seven of her races.
Jessica Chappell was Harding second finisher ... she is a freshman from Pensacola, Florida, making her Harding debut ... she placed 41st in 19:32.75.
Abby Metzger placed third for Harding and 46th overall in 19:34.30 ... she is a freshman from Tyler, Texas and was also making her Harding debut.
Josie Parks was Harding’s fourth runner ... Parks is a sophomore from Columbia, Tennessee, running in her seventh race for Harding ... she placed 60th in 19:45.62, topping her time of 20:50.72 last season at the Twilight.
Dinah Winders was Harding’s fifth and final scoring runner ... she is a sophomore from Mansfield, Tennessee, running in her sixth collegiate race ... she placed 64th in 19:50.61 after recording a time of 20:08.82 at last season’s Twilight.
Harding’s sixth and seventh runners were redshirt freshman Cassidy Graham (68th, 20:01.42) and senior Kylie Phillips (72nd, 20:05.15).
Up next
Harding hosts the Steve Guymon Invitational on Friday, Sept. 15 in Searcy, Arkansas.
