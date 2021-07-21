Harding senior Matthew Hipshire of the men's track and field team received 2021 Academic All-District VII honors Thursday from the College Sports Information Directors of American (CoSIDA).
Hipshire, a native of Ferris, Texas, and a 2017 graduate of Life High School, is a mechanical engineering major with a 4.00 GPA. He recently received the Great American Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year award. He garnered CoSIDA Academic All-America honors in 2020.
At the 2021 GAC Track & Field Championships, he took second in the decathlon with a score of 6,090 points to earn First-Team honors for the second time in his career. Hipshire, a team captain, added top-10 finishes in the 110-meter hurdles, the high jump, the javelin and the long jump.
During the indoor season, he set the Harding record in the heptathlon by totaling 4,804 points at the Northwest Missouri State event. He finished the campaign ranked 21st nationally in the event.
All nominees for this award must have reached sophomore status, carry a 3.30 cumulative GPA and boast noteworthy academic and athletic achievements.
District VII comprises teams from the Great American Conference, MIAA and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Hipshire will move on to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot.
