bisons

Meet MVP Dakarai Bush holds the hardware as the Harding Bisons track team celebrates their second-consecutive Great American Conference championship, the 10th overall for the Harding program.

 photo courtesy of GAC communications

SEARCY — The new Ted Lloyd Track played host to the 2023 Great American Conference Track and Field Championship, and Harding's men christened the facility with a conference championship this weekend.

It was the 10th conference championship for Harding men's track and field, the fourth in the Great American Conference, and the team's second straight.

