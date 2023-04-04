SEARCY — The 14th-ranked Harding men's outdoor track and field team was in action at three meets over the weekend, sending participants to the Texas Relays in Austin, the Texas State Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, and the Southeast Missouri State Joey Haines Invitational in Cape Girardeau.
Harding's first new school record of the weekend came at the Texas Relays, where freshman Kelmen de Carvalho scored an NCAA provisional qualifying total of 6,866 points in the decathlon. He broke the previous record of 6,561 points, set by Matt Hipshire in 2022. De Calvalho's score is the best in Division II this season.
Junior Dakarai Bush recorded a provisional in the 110-meter hurdles, clocking a PR of 14.04 seconds. Freshman Vlad Malykhin cleared a season-best 5.31 meters or 17 feet, 5 inches, one of the top five heights in Division II this season.
The highlight of the Texas State meet for Harding came in the long jump, where freshman Anton Kopytko broke a 55-year-old school record. David Martin set the record at 24 feet, 2.50 inches in 1968 and held it until this weekend. Kopytko soared 7.41 meters or 24 feet, 3.75 inches. His jump ranks eighth in Division II this season.
Kopytko's mark was one of four NCAA provisional marks for Harding at Texas State. Junior Dakarai Bush ran a provisional 14.10 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles. Sophomore Antiwain Jones cleared 2.07 meters or 6 feet, 9.50 inches in the high jump, and freshman Yves Bilong recorded a mark of 14.82 meters or 48 feet, 7.50 inches in the triple jump.
Harding added another provisional at Southeast Missouri State, where Ben Ferris won the pole vault. He cleared 4.90 meters or 16 feet, 0.75 inches.
SEARCY — The seventh-ranked Harding women's outdoor track and field team was in action at three meets over the weekend, sending participants to the Texas Relays in Austin, the Texas State Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, and the Southeast Missouri State Joey Haines Invitational in Cape Girardeau.
Harding had two NCAA provisional qualifying marks at the Texas Relays. Junior Lisa Retailleau ran a provisional time in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing 20th in 1 minute, 1.92 seconds. Junior Anna Kay Clark had a provisional mark in the javelin, with her second of three throws sailing 43.43 meters or 142 feet, 6 inches.
Harding also had two provisionals at the Texas State meet. Retailleau ran the 400 hurdles in 1 minute, 2.09 seconds, and junior Sierra White cleared 3.90 meters or 12 feet, 9.50 inches in the pole vault.
The Lady Bisons set their first school record of the 2023 season at Texas State. Freshman Cella Nguema finished the 100-meter hurdles in 14.58 seconds, breaking the school record of 14.90 seconds, set by Raianne Mason in 2018.
Harding's top performance at the Southeast Missouri State meet was in the pole vault, where freshman Karyna Vehner placed fourth by clearing 3.50 meters or 11 feet, 5.75 inches.
