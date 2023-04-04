SEARCY — The 14th-ranked Harding men's outdoor track and field team was in action at three meets over the weekend, sending participants to the Texas Relays in Austin, the Texas State Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, and the Southeast Missouri State Joey Haines Invitational in Cape Girardeau.

Harding's first new school record of the weekend came at the Texas Relays, where freshman Kelmen de Carvalho scored an NCAA provisional qualifying total of 6,866 points in the decathlon. He broke the previous record of 6,561 points, set by Matt Hipshire in 2022. De Calvalho's score is the best in Division II this season.

