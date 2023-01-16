FAYETTEVILLE — Harding opened the 2023 indoor track and field season Friday with a small contingent at the Arkansas Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas.

Sophomore Antiwain Jones turned in Harding’s first NCAA provisional performance of the season. He placed fifth in the high jump with a clearance of 2.06 meters or 6 feet, 9 inches. He needed to clear 2.03 meters to meet the provisional standard.

