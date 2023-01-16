FAYETTEVILLE — Harding opened the 2023 indoor track and field season Friday with a small contingent at the Arkansas Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas.
Sophomore Antiwain Jones turned in Harding’s first NCAA provisional performance of the season. He placed fifth in the high jump with a clearance of 2.06 meters or 6 feet, 9 inches. He needed to clear 2.03 meters to meet the provisional standard.
With the clearance, he moves into a tie for fourth place on Harding’s career performance list in the indoor high jump. Only Te Howard (2.08, 1987), Bill Baker (2.08, 1987), and Keith Herring (2.08, 1982) have higher clearances for Harding in the indoor high jump.
Kelmen de Carvalho, a newcomer to Harding from Germany, placed 20th in the shot put with a mark of 14.03 meters or 46 feet, 0.25 inches and placed 25th in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.78 seconds.
Sophomore Jacob Cantrell placed 21st in the long jump with a mark of 6.03 meters or 19 feet, 9.50 inches.
Brandon Hanoch, a senior transfer from Oral Roberts, placed 19th in the pole vault with a clearance of 4.35 meters or 14 feet, 3.25 inches.
Sophomore Seth West placed 26th in the shot put with a mark of 12.32 meters or 40 feet, 5 inches.
Senior Lauren Shell was the only Lady Bison in action in the running events. She placed 38th in the 60-meter hurdles in 10.10 seconds.
In the field events, junior Sierra White placed 14th in the pole vault, clearing 3.63 meters or 11 feet, 10.25 inches. Senior Sarah Gautreaux placed 19th in the pole vault, clearing 3.43 meters or 11 feet, 3 inches. It was her third-best height indoors.
Senior Cooper Monn competed in both the shot put and the weight throw. She placed 25th in the shot put with a mark of 10.86 meters or 35 feet, 7.75 inches and placed 22nd in the weight throw with a mark of 13.84 meters or 45 feet, 5 inches.
Harding will be in action again next weekend at the Rumble in the Jungle, hosted by Pittsburg State in Pittsburg, Kansas.
