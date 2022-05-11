Harding University is hosting the 2022 Special Olympics Arkansas Summer Games today and Friday. This year’s theme is “Breakthrough.” Athletes will compete in sports including track and field, powerlifting, swimming, tennis, flag football and more.
"We are excited to have the Special Olympics Arkansas Summer Games back in Searcy and back on Harding's campus,” said Dr. John Richard Duke, executive director of the American Studies Institute. “The Special Olympics Arkansas staff is great to work with, and each athletes' brave pursuit of excellence inspires everyone involved."
The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics began Monday, commencing a three-day journey in which officers will carry the “Flame of Hope” from all four corners of the state. The final leg finished Wednesday, bringing awareness for Special Olympics Arkansas athletes and the Summer Games.
"2022 Summer Games still look a little different as we ease back in from the pandemic, but I am confident it will carry the same excitement for each athlete competing,” said Terri Weir, CEO Special Olympics Arkansas. “We are excited to welcome the SOAR family and our partners to Harding's campus for Breakthrough 2022 Special Olympics Arkansas Summer Games.”
For more information, visit specialolympicsarkansas.org. Volunteers will be stationed on Burks Blvd. to welcome athletes and families as they arrive on campus Thursday and Friday, May 12-13. For other Harding events and free and low cost services available to the public, visit www.harding.edu/community.
