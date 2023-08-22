SEARCY — Harding University is set to honor the legacy of its longtime head track and cross-country coach, Ted Lloyd, through the dedication of its brand-new track and field facility. The facility will bear the name: Ted Lloyd Track and Field Complex.
The dedication ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1:30 p.m., taking place at the track situated in the southeastern corner of the campus. This university warmly extends an invitation to all.
Lloyd’s remarkable journey as a Harding coach commenced in 1964 when he assumed the role of head track and field coach. Subsequently, in 1968, he took over leadership of the cross-country program. Over the course of his illustrious career, Lloyd achieved an impressive record of 40 conference championships for Harding’s men’s and women’s track and field and cross-country teams.
His coaching prowess led to the development of 75 All-Americans and six national champions. Lloyd’s influence extended beyond national borders as he adeptly managed Team USA during international competitions and served as the national coach for the country of Panama during the years 1969-70.
