Above is an aerial view of the new Ted Lloyd Track and Field Complex, named after longtime track and cross country coach Ted Lloyd, who led Bisons teams to 40 total combined conference championships starting back in 1964.

SEARCY — Harding University is set to honor the legacy of its longtime head track and cross-country coach, Ted Lloyd, through the dedication of its brand-new track and field facility. The facility will bear the name: Ted Lloyd Track and Field Complex.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1:30 p.m., taking place at the track situated in the southeastern corner of the campus. This university warmly extends an invitation to all.

