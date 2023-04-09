The No. 49 ranked Harding men's tennis team dropped their opening GAC match at the Elliott Tennis Complex on Saturday, falling 5-2 to No. 45 ranked Southern Arkansas. Harding is now 8-8 on the season and 0-1 in conference while Southern Arkansas is 7-12 on the season and 1-2 in conference play.

The Bisons dropped the doubles point for only the fifth time this season. Cas de Ruiter and Cian Mikkelsen, the No. 11 ranked doubles pair in the NCAA Division II, were leading the No. 15 ranked team of Sander Jans and Ben Schneider 5-4 at No. 1 before the match was stopped.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.