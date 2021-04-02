The Harding men's tennis team claimed their first win over a ranked opponent of the season with a 4-0 sweep of No. 24 Southern Arkansas.
It was the first win over a ranked opponent since Feb. 1, 2020, when Harding defeated No. 15 Midwestern State 4-3 and the Bisons first sweep of a nationally ranked opponent since the 2019 Great American Conference tournament, defeating No. 28 Southern Arkansas.
The Bisons improved to 6-4 on the season and 1-0 in conference while the Muleriders fell to 7-4 overall and 1-1 in conference.
The Bisons won the doubles point for the eighth time this season. Morgan Salvan and Alvaro de Lorenzo won at No. 1, 6-4, for their fifth doubles win of the season. After a loss at No. 2, Luis Tirado and Diego Pierola secured the doubles point with a 6-4 victory at No. 3 for their fifth win of the season.
Dani Ortiz put the Bisons up 2-0 in the match with his second straight and seventh overall win of the year with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2. Six of Ortiz's seven singles victories have come in straight sets. Bryce Walker won his sixth match of the season 6-4, 6-2 at No. 6. De Lorenzo clinched the match with his team-high eighth win of season with a 6-4, 6-2 victory at No. 5.
The Bisons will wait a week before returning to the court, when they host Blue Mountain College on April 8 beginning at 2 p.m.
