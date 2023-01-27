ALVA, Okla. — Junior Taylor Currie had 32 points and 12 rebounds, but Harding went eight minutes of the second half without a field goal and fell 80-64 to Northwestern Oklahoma on Thursday in Great American Conference action at Percefull Fieldhouse.

It was the fourth game this season with more than 30 points for Currie, the GAC's scoring leader. It was his ninth double-double.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.