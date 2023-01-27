ALVA, Okla. — Junior Taylor Currie had 32 points and 12 rebounds, but Harding went eight minutes of the second half without a field goal and fell 80-64 to Northwestern Oklahoma on Thursday in Great American Conference action at Percefull Fieldhouse.
It was the fourth game this season with more than 30 points for Currie, the GAC's scoring leader. It was his ninth double-double.
The loss dropped Harding to 5-13 overall and 1-11 in the GAC. Northwestern Oklahoma won its third straight home game and fourth consecutive in the series and improved to 8-8 overall and 4-8 in conference.
Harding led 39-37 with 17:04 left. Northwestern reeled off the next six points before Currie hit a layup at the 15:39 mark. The Bisons' next field goal was a Sam Henderson layup eight minutes later.
Northwestern Oklahoma scored 12 straight points as part of a 21-3 run and pulled away.
Currie shot 13-of-19 from the field and made 6-of-7 free throws. Stetson Smithson added 10 for the Bisons.
Northwestern Oklahoma shot 65 percent from the field in the second half and shot 57 percent for the game, its second in the last three games over 50 percent. Harding shot 41 percent, but hit only 5-of-27 from three-point range.
Harding led for much of the first half, but three-pointers on three straight Northwestern Oklahoma possessions put the Rangers in the lead, and the Bisons trailed 32-30 at halftime.
Currie had half of Harding's points in the rebounds in the half, scoring 15 and grabbing seven of the Bisons' 14 rebounds.
Eighteen of Northwestern's 32 points came in the paint, and the Rangers shot 48 percent in the half.
Harding continues its road trip Saturday at Southwestern Oklahoma. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
ALVA, Okla. — A run of second quarter turnovers left Harding with a 13-point deficit that it did not overcome in a 69-66 loss to Northwestern Oklahoma on Thursday in Great American Conference women's action at Percefull Fieldhouse.
The snapped a five-game win streak by the Lady Bisons and dropped the team to 14-5 overall and 10-2 in conference games. Harding is now alone in second place in the GAC, one game back of Southern Nazarene.
Northwestern Oklahoma snapped a five-game losing streak with the win. It was only the Lady Rangers' second victory against Harding in 20 meetings between the teams.
Harding cut the lead to 58-56 with 5:48 left in the game on a three-point play from Rory Geer. The Lady Bisons had three possessions with a chance to tie but came up empty on those trips.
Northwestern pushed the lead to six points with just over a minute left, but Harding's pressure defense forced turnovers that allowed the Lady Bisons to cut the lead to one, twice in the last 25 seconds. Both times Northwestern made a pair of free throws to keep the lead.
Sage Hawley led Harding with 23 points and 10 rebounds for her 12th double-double and eighth in the last nine games. She became the 20th Harding player in program history to score more than 1,000 points, doing so in only 61 games.
Jacie Evans scored 16 points and had eight rebounds, and Geer added 13 points.
The game was tied 16-16 after one period, but Harding only had five shot attempts and eight turnovers in the second quarter and was outscored 21-8 in the second 10 minutes.
Northwestern Oklahoma made five 3-pointers, outrebounded Harding 17-12 and forced 10 turnovers in the first half and led 37-24 at halftime. Harding shot 47 percent but was outscored 12-4 off turnovers.
Harding cut the lead to 54-46 after three quarters. The Lady Bisons scored 22 points in the third.
The Lady Bisons return to action Saturday against Southwestern Oklahoma in Weatherford. Tipoff at Pioneer Cellular Arena is at 1 p.m.
