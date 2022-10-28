ARKADELPHIA — The Harding volleyball team defeated Henderson State 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-19) Thursday to seal the Great American Conference Regular Season Championship.
Harding will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament November 10-12 in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
Harding's 23 match winning streak dates back to August 27th. Harding broke the previous record of 17 that was accomplished twice with the first being in 2002 and the second in 2005 last Friday after defeating Southwestern Oklahoma 3-1.
Harding improves to 25-1 overall and 14-0 in the GAC.
Henderson State falls to 8-18 overall and 2-12 in the GAC.
Leading 5-4 in the first set, Harding went on a 4-0 run on two kills to lead 9-4. The Lady Bisons went on to win the set 25-13. Harding had 12 kills and hit .290 in the set.
Harding carried its momentum into the second set taking a 7-1 lead. Trailing 15-9, Henderson State battled back on a 9-2 run to take 18-17 lead. The Lady Bisons answered back with an 8-2 run on five kills to win the set 25-20. Harding had 18 kills in the set.
Trailing 8-5, Harding went on a 7-2 run on five kills to lead 12-10. Trailing again 15-14, the Lady Bisons went on a 6-0 run to take a 20-15 lead. Henderson State got within two, 20-18 but Harding won five of the next six points to win the set 25-19.
- Harding had 45 kills, 14 attack errors and hit .217 in the match.
- Ally Stoner and Kelli McKinnon each had 10 kills to lead Harding.
- Sarah Morehead captured a double-double with 35 assists and 10 digs.
- Harding had 76 digs in the match and was led by Emma Winiger who had 20 of them. Grecia Soriano also had 14 digs.
- Harding had eight service aces in the match with Sarah Morehead and Grecia Soriano each having three.
- Henderson State had 29 kills, 17 attack errors and hit .092.
- Aleah Stogner led the Reddies with 11 kills.
- Henderson State had 73 digs in the match and was led by Dani Dagley who had 25 digs.
Harding will be back in action Tuesday when it hosts Arkansas-Monticello on Senior Night at 6 p.m., at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.