Bisons

The Harding Bisons volleyball team completed their GAC schedule with a perfect 16-0 record and will be the top seed for the conference tournament in Shawnee, OK. starting Thursday.

RUSSELLVILLE — The Harding volleyball team defeated Arkansas Tech 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-14) Thursday to go undefeated in Great American Conference play.

Harding, the GAC Regular Season Champions, will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament November 10-12 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The Lady Bisons will face No. 8 seed Arkansas Tech in the first round on November 10 at 5 p.m.

