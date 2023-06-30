RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced Harding University as the winner of the 2022-23 Commissioner’s Cup and the President’s Trophy on Wednesday.

The Bisons and Lady Bisons repeated as the dual All-Sports champion. The GAC determines the winner of the Commissioner’s Cup to the GAC school that totals the most cumulative points in the 14 countable sports of men’s and women’s cross country, football, volleyball, women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s tennis, men’s women’s track & field, men’s and women’s golf, softball and baseball while the President’s Trophy goes to the program that earns the highest percentage of points based on the sports they sponsor.

