RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced Harding University as the winner of the 2022-23 Commissioner’s Cup and the President’s Trophy on Wednesday.
The Bisons and Lady Bisons repeated as the dual All-Sports champion. The GAC determines the winner of the Commissioner’s Cup to the GAC school that totals the most cumulative points in the 14 countable sports of men’s and women’s cross country, football, volleyball, women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s tennis, men’s women’s track & field, men’s and women’s golf, softball and baseball while the President’s Trophy goes to the program that earns the highest percentage of points based on the sports they sponsor.
Harding won the Commissioner’s Cup for the fourth time and claimed its second President’s Trophy. The Bisons earned conference titles in volleyball and men’s track & field. They placed second in men’s cross country, football, women’s basketball, women’s golf, women’s track & field and softball.
Oklahoma Baptist finished second in both standings. In the competition for the President’s Trophy, Harding edged out the Bison by 2.4 percent.
The Bison earned the program’s third women’s track championship and won their first softball title. Southern Arkansas took third in the Commissioner’s Cup while Arkansas Tech finished third for the President’s Trophy. SAU won its sixth title in baseball and tied the Golden Suns for the regular-season title in women’s tennis. The Muleriders finished as the runner up at the Men’s Golf Championships and tied for second in men’s basketball.
Tech added a second-place showing at the Women’s Cross Country Championships and a share of second in baseball. Ouachita Baptist finished in fifth in both standings, followed by Henderson State. The Tigers won their first women’s cross country title and their sixth football championship. They added a share of second in baseball with Arkansas Tech.
The Reddies swept the golf championships for the second-straight year. The women repeated as the Central Region champions and reached the semifinals of the NCAA Championships. Southern Nazarene edged East Central by a half point for seventh in the Commissioner's Cup.
The Tigers took seventh in the President’s Trophy standings. The Crimson Storm won both the men’s and women’s basketball titles becoming only the second institution to claim both in the same season. ECU tallied its eighth men’s cross country championship in 12 seasons.
Southwestern Oklahoma State placed ninth in the Commissioner's Cup while Southeastern Oklahoma State took ninth in the President’s Trophy standings. SWOSU captured their sixth women’s soccer title. Northwestern Oklahoma State and Arkansas-Monticello rounded out the standings.
RUSSELLVILLE — On Thursday, the Great American Conference announced its sportsmanship awards for the 2022-23 season. The league’s head coaches chose the Team Sportsmanship Awards, based on a point system.
Ouachita Baptist paced the way with four Sportsmanship awards. The Tigers repeated in men’s cross country and claimed its third-straight for women’s tennis. They added awards for men’s cross country and men’s basketball
Harding collected Sportsmanship awards for women’s soccer, men’s golf and baseball. In baseball, the Bisons have claimed eight of the 10 all-time Sportsmanship awards. In men’s golf, Harding has won five Sportsmanship awards.
East Central, Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State each garnered two Sportsmanship awards. The Tigers won for both women’s basketball and men’s track and field for the third straight season. ECU has earned five of the last six women’s basketball Sportsmanship honors. The Rangers football team collected its third Sportsmanship award in football and added Women’s Track & Field. SWOSU captured its third-straight in volleyball and added a Sportsmanship title for softball.
Oklahoma Baptist won the third GAC Sportsmanship award in school history as the Bison claimed the honor for women’s golf. Fort Hays State won for men’s soccer for the second time in the last three seasons.
"These awards emphasize the NCAA Division II focus on sportsmanship and game environment,” GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said. “We could not be prouder of what these programs have put forth on the field and in ways that aren't necessarily reflected in the outcome.”
In 2012, The GAC’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee initiated a sportsmanship award to be presented for all team sports. The winning school will receive a banner similar to the one presented to GAC tournament championship winners. The goal of the program is for member institutions to promote good sportsmanship among its teams, fans, and all involved with the events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.