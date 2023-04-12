RUSSELLVILLE — The 18th-ranked Harding softball team completed the series sweep over Arkansas Tech Tuesday with a 1-0 Great American Conference victory. The Lady Bisons won both games against the Golden Suns earlier this season in Searcy, 3-0 and 5-0.

Harding improves to 34-9 overall and 19-5 in the GAC.

