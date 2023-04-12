RUSSELLVILLE — The 18th-ranked Harding softball team completed the series sweep over Arkansas Tech Tuesday with a 1-0 Great American Conference victory. The Lady Bisons won both games against the Golden Suns earlier this season in Searcy, 3-0 and 5-0.
Harding improves to 34-9 overall and 19-5 in the GAC.
Arkansas Tech falls to 25-17 overall and 14-9 in the GAC.
Sophomore Riley Price and junior Abby Burch combined to toss a shutout on Tuesday. Price (16-3) started and picked up the win for Harding, throwing five shutout innings while giving up three hits. Burch threw two shutout innings without allowing a hit or a walk. She picked up her 14th save of the season which leads all NCAA Division II.
Seven different Harding players had a hit in the game.
After five scoreless innings, Harding got on the board in the sixth when Kate Pierce had a pinch hit single up the middle that scored Chelsea Blankenship.
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Golden Suns at a 7-3 clip.
- Harding pitchers faced 28 Arkansas Tech hitters in the game, allowing 10 ground balls and 10 fly balls while striking out one.
- Arkansas Tech was led offensively by junior Dani Lindsey, who went 1-for-3.
- Senior Bailey Buffington took the loss for Arkansas Tech and falls to 14-7 on the season. She went six innings and gave up seven hits.
Harding moves up in ranking
For the sixth-straight week, the Harding softball team was ranked in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II poll. The Lady Bisons move up to No. 18.
Harding was ranked 13th for three weeks and 20th for the last two weeks.
Harding is joined by Oklahoma Baptist (No. 22) as the only teams in the Great American Conference who is ranked.
Harding is coming off a 4-1 week with GAC series sweep at home against Ouachita Baptist.
The Lady Bisons will be back in action this weekend when they host Southeastern Oklahoma in a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m., Friday.
