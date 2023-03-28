SEARCY — The 13th-ranked Harding softball team came up short Sunday, falling to Northwestern Oklahoma 5-3 in Great American Conference action. The Lady Bisons had already sealed the series win with a doubleheader sweep Saturday.
Harding falls to 26-8 overall and 12-5 in the GAC.
Northwestern Oklahoma improves to 7-27 overall and 4-13 in the GAC.
Junior Maegan Pistokache (5-3) started and took the loss in the circle for Harding. Sophomore Riley Price came out of the pen and pitched five innings, surrendering one run on three hits, walking none and striking out four.
In the batter's box, the Lady Bisons were led by Chelsea Blankenship, who went 1-for-3 on the day with two RBI. Sophomores Macy Smith and Leigha Harris also chipped in for Harding, putting together two hits in three trips to the plate.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Lady Bisons got on the board first scoring three runs on two hits in the bottom of the first inning. Chelsea Blankenship hit a single to center that scored Leigha Harris and Nicole Shano. Jordan Cabana knocked in the other run when she reached on a fielder's choice.
Northwestern Oklahoma answered back in the top of the second, scoring four runs on three hits. Tatum Winters and Macy Spearman each knocked in two runs in the inning.
The Rangers added its final run in the sixth on three hits.
GAME NOTES
- Harding pitchers faced 29 Northwestern Oklahoma hitters in the game, allowing eight ground balls and seven fly balls while striking out six.
- Northwestern Oklahoma was led offensively by junior Macy Spearman, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI.
- Senior Hannah Howell got the win for Northwestern Oklahoma and improves to 2-9 on the season. She threw the complete game and faced 28 batters.
FRIDAY TWINBILL
SEARCY — The 13th-ranked Harding softball team swept Northwestern Oklahoma Saturday in Great American Conference action. The Lady Bisons won 5-1 and 6-0 behind dominate pitching.
Harding improves to 26-7 overall and 12-4 in the GAC. The Lady Bisons are currently tied with Southeastern Oklahoma for first in the GAC standings.
Northwestern Oklahoma falls to 6-27 overall and 3-13 in the GAC.
GAME ONE (Harding 5, Northwestern Oklahoma 1)
Senior Lily Tanski (8-2) started in the circle and picked up the win for Harding. The win marked the most career wins by a Harding pitcher. She was tied with Hannah Johnson with 45 wins coming into the game. The right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up one run on seven hits, allowing no walks and striking out six. Junior Abby Burch came in and pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits, with no walks and two strikeouts. It was her NCAA Division II leading 10th save of the season.
Offensively, the Lady Bisons were paced by sophomore Leigha Harris, who went 3-for-3 with two doubles. Junior Jordan Cabana also went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Harding got on the board in the second inning scoring two runs on two hits and an error. With a runner on second, Hannah Garrett hit an infield single that scored Chelsea Blankenship. The Lady Bisons scored its second run on a sac bunt by Hanna Jones.
The Lady Bisons added two more runs in the third inning on two hits. With runners at first and second, Jordan Cabana hit a bases clearing double to left field to put Harding up 4-0.
Northwestern Oklahoma scored its lone run in the fifth inning on three hits.
Harding made it 5-1 in the fifth when Emma Curry hit a double to left center that scored Leigha Harris from second.
GAME NOTES
- Harding pitchers faced 31 Northwestern Oklahoma hitters in the game, allowing four ground balls and nine fly balls while striking out eight.
- It was Leigha Harris' fourth three-hit game of the season.
- Northwestern Oklahoma was led offensively by junior Macy Spearman, who went 3-for-4.
- Hannah Howell received the loss for the Rangers and falls to 1-9 on the season. She pitched four innings.
GAME TWO (Harding 6, Northwestern Oklahoma 0)
Sophomore Riley Price was dealing on Saturday, throwing a five-hit shutout. Price (11-3) went the distance for Harding, giving up five hits, walking none and striking out three. It was her fifth complete game of the season and her second shutout, both coming this week.
Offensively, the Lady Bisons were paced by senior Hanna Jones, who went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and an RBI. Sophomore Emma Curry also went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI. Sophomore Macy Smith also chipped in for Harding, putting together three hits in three trips to the plate while adding a double and an RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Harding got the scoring started in the third when Leigha Harris hit a sacrifice fly to center that scored Macy Smith.
The Lady Bisons added two more runs in the fourth on three hits. Emma Curry highlighted the inning when she hit a solo home run to left center. It was her fourth homer of the season.
Harding made it 6-0 in the sixth when Hanna Jones hit a solo home run to right field. It was her third home run of the season.
GAME NOTES
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Rangers at a 12-5 clip.
- Harding went 4-for-7 (.571) with runners in scoring position.
- Riley Price faced 26 Northwestern Oklahoma hitters in the game, allowing 10 ground balls and seven fly balls while striking out three.
- Northwestern Oklahoma was led offensively by junior Macy Spearman, who went 2-for-3.
- Ireland Caro started for the Rangers and received the loss. She falls to 5-13 on the season.
Harding will back in action next weekend when it travels to Arkadelphia, Arkansas to take on Henderson State in a three-game series. First pitch of the series is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m.
