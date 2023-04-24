ADA, Okla. — The 19th-ranked Harding softball team needed nine innings to complete the Great American Conference series sweep over East Central Saturday. The Lady Bisons scored three runs in the ninth to win 5-2.
Harding improves to 40-11 overall and 23-7 in the GAC. It is only the second time in program history Harding has won 40 games in a season. The Lady Bisons won 58 games during the 2017 season.
East Central falls to 18-26 overall and 11-19 in the GAC.
Maegan Pistokache (8-3) started in the circle and picked up the win for Harding. The right-hander went eight innings, giving up two runs, both of them earned, on six hits, allowing one walk and striking out four. Abby Burch came out of the pen and shutdown the Tigers in the ninth inning to pick up her NCAA Division II leading 17th save of the season.
Offensively, the Lady Bisons were paced by Hanna Jones, who went 2-for-4 on the day with a double, a walk and an RBI. Emma Curry also went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI. Leigha Harris also chipped in for Harding, putting together one hit in four trips to the plate while adding a double, a walk and an RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Harding jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Emma Curry hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Hanna Jones.
East Central answered back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Gabi Quintanilla.
The Tigers take a 2-1 lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Megan Lesko.
The Lady Bisons tied the game in the seventh when Leigha Harris hit a double to left field that scored Hannah Garrett. Harding had a runner at third with one out but couldn't produce the go-ahead run.
The Lady Bisons broke the tie in the ninth scoring three runs on five hits and an error. Hanna Jones doubled in a run and Emma Curry and Chelsea Blankenship each singled in a run.
Abby Burch came on to pitch for Harding in the bottom of the ninth and put the Tigers down in order.
GAME NOTES
- Five Lady Bisons had multiple hits in the ballgame.
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Tigers at a 14-6 clip.
- Harding went 5-for-14 (.357) with runners in scoring position.
- Harding pitchers faced 35 East Central hitters in the game, allowing 11 ground balls and 11 fly balls while striking out five.
- Harding left a season-high 13 runners on base.
- East Central was led offensively by Vanessa Tamayo, who went 2-for-4 with a double.
FRIDAY DOUBLEHEADER
ADA, Oklahoma — The 19th-ranked Harding softball team swept East Central in both games of a Great American Conference doubleheader Friday. The Lady Bisons won 3-1 and 7-1.
Harding improves to 39-11 overall and 24-7 in the GAC.
East Central falls to 18-25 overall and 11-18 in the GAC.
GAME ONE (Harding 3, East Central 1)
Riley Price (17-4) got the win for Harding in the circle. The right-hander went six innings, giving up one run on five hits, allowing one walk and striking out one. Abby Burch came out of the pen and threw one shutout inning to get her 16th save of the season.
Offensively, the Lady Bisons were led by Nicole Shano, who went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Madison Fraley also went 2-for-3 in the game.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Harding took a 1-0 lead in the second when Nicole Shano hit a single to left that scored Emma Curry.
The Lady Bisons took a 2-0 lead in the sixth when Chelsea Blankenship reached on an error that scored Hanna Jones.
East Central got a run back in the sixth when Cara Duncan hit a home run.
Harding got an insurance run in the seventh when Leigha Harris singled on a bunt that scored Madison Fraley.
GAME NOTES
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Tigers at an 8-5 clip.
- Madison Fraley stole two bases in the game.
- Harding pitchers limited East Central to just 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.
- Harding pitchers faced 27 East Central hitters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and 10 fly balls while striking out two.
- East Central was led offensively by Cara Duncan, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.
- Taia Harris received the loss for East Central and falls to 3-6 on the season.
GAME TWO (Harding 7, East Central 1)
Lily Tanski (12-4) started in the circle and picked up the win for Harding. The right-hander threw her sixth complete game while giving up one run on seven hits, allowing no walks and striking out seven.
Macy Smith led the way offensively for the Lady Bisons, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Hanna Jones also went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Madison Fraley also contributed, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Harding jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on two hits and an error. Hanna Jones hit a double that scored Macy Smith to setup Nicole Shano who then drove in Jones.
The Lady Bisons made it 4-0 in the second on four hits and an error. Macy Smith hit a single to third that scored Hannah Garrett.
Harding added three more runs in the fifth on three hits and two errors. Emma Curry, Hanna Jones and Nicole Shano all scored in the inning.
East Central scored its only run in the sixth on a single by Kenzie Lasker.
GAME NOTES
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Tigers at an 11-7 clip.
- Harding had three players steal multiple bases in the game.
- The Lady Bisons swiped eight bases as a team. It was the most since Harding had nine against East Central last season.
- Harding went 6-for-17 (.353) with runners in scoring position.
- Lily Tanski limited East Central to just 1-for-9 (.111) with runners in scoring position.
- Lily Tanski faced 29 East Central hitters in the game, allowing five ground balls and nine fly balls while striking out seven.
- East Central was led offensively by Kenzie Lasker, who went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
- Taryn O'Brien received the loss for East Central and falls to 7-10 on the season.
Harding will play its final regular season GAC series next weekend when it travels to Bethany, Oklahoma to take on Southern Nazarene. First pitch is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m.
