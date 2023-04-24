ADA, Okla. — The 19th-ranked Harding softball team needed nine innings to complete the Great American Conference series sweep over East Central Saturday. The Lady Bisons scored three runs in the ninth to win 5-2.

Harding improves to 40-11 overall and 23-7 in the GAC. It is only the second time in program history Harding has won 40 games in a season. The Lady Bisons won 58 games during the 2017 season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.