SEARCY - The 20th-ranked Harding softball team split its final regular season non-conference doubleheader with Union Tuesday. The Lady Bisons won the first game 5-0 but dropped the second game 4-3.
Harding moves to 30-9 overall and Union moves to 21-14
GAME ONE (Harding 5, Union 0)
Sophomore Riley Price was dealing on Tuesday, throwing her fourth shutout of the season. Price (14-3) went the distance for Harding, giving up seven hits, walking none and striking out three. It was her seventh complete game this season.
Offensively, the Lady Bisons were paced by sophomore Leigha Harris, who went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI. Senior Nicole Shano furnished a standout performance as well, going 2-for-2 with a walk.
Harding got on the board in the first when Leigha Harris hit a single to left that scored Hanna Jones.
The Lady Bisons added another run in the second when Macy Smith hit a single to left that scored Jordan Cabana.
Harding made it 3-0 in the fourth when Harris picked up her second RBI of the game reaching on a fielder's choice.
The Lady Bisons added two more runs in the fifth on two hits. Harding scored both runs off Union errors.
- Hanna Jones stole three bases and Leigha Harris swiped two in the game.
- The Lady Bisons tied a season high with seven stolen bases.
- Riley Price limited Union to just 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
- Price faced 27 Union hitters in the game, allowing 12 ground balls and four fly balls while striking out three.
- The Lady Bisons drew six walks from Union pitching.
- Union was led offensively by sophomore Morgan Jennings, who went 2-for-3.
- Freshman Riley Vaughn received the loss for Union and falls to 10-5.
GAME TWO (Union 4, Harding 3)
Senior Lily Tanski (9-3) received the loss. The right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs, zero earned, on five hits, allowing one walk and striking out four. Junior Maegan Pistokache came out of the bullpen and threw 3 1/3 shutout innings, allowing one hit, with no walks and three strikeouts.
Leigha Harris led the way offensively for the Lady Bisons, going 2-for-4. Junior Chelsea Blankenship and senior Madison Fraley each went 1-for-3 for Harding.
Harding took a 1-0 lead in the second when Madison Fraley hit a sacrifice fly that scored Hannah Garrett.
Union scored all of its runs in the third on three hits and a Harding error. Mackenzi David highlighted the inning with a two-run homer to left.
Harding got a run back in the third when Chelsea Blankenship hit a single to center that scored Macy Smith.
The Lady Bisons pulled within one in the sixth on a sac fly by Smith.
- Harding pitchers limited Union to just 2-for-10 (.200) with runners in scoring position.
- Harding pitchers faced 31 Union hitters in the game, allowing six ground balls and six fly balls while striking out seven.
- Harding left nine runners on base.
- Union was led offensively by senior Mackenzi David, who went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI.
- Freshman Addison Abell went the distanced and received the win for Union.
Harding will be back in action this weekend, hosting Ouachita Baptist in a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m.
