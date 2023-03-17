Ellis

Harding Academy freshman Ava "Ace" Ellis slides safely across home plate for a score during the Lady Wildcats' 11-0 victory over Riverview on Tuesday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Despite limited preparation time, the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats came out successful in their season opener with an 11-0 victory at Riverview on Tuesday.

The Lady Wildcats had only three practices coming into the season and 3A-6 Conference opener. Head coach Rusty Garner and the basketball Lady Wildcats made it into the quarterfinal round of the 3A state tournament and played their final game on Friday March 3, the final day before school let out for spring break. A number of kids from the basketball team are also starters in softball, leaving very little time for transition.

