The College Sports Information Directors of America named Harding infielder Hanna Jones to the 2021 Academic All-District 7 softball team Thursday.
Jones is a senior information systems major from Keller, Texas, with a 3.88 GPA.
Jones led Harding with a .371 batting average, 36 runs, 19 extra-base hits and a .629 slugging percentage. She earned First Team All-Great American Conference.
All nominees for this award must have reached sophomore status, carry a 3.30 cumulative GPA and boast noteworthy academic and athletic achievements.
District 7 is made up of teams from the Great American Conference, MIAA and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Jones and Faith Otts of Southern Arkansas were the only two GAC recipients on the 14-player team, and both move to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot.
Jones is the fourth different Harding softball player to earn Academic All-District, joining Kinsey Beck (2016), Alexus Lawellin (2017) and Peyton Mills (2017 and 2019).
(0) comments
