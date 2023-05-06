BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The 16th-ranked Harding softball team fell to Southern Arkansas 2-1 in the semifinals of the Great American Conference Tournament Saturday at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

The Harding season will hope to continue in the NCAA Division II tournament regionals next week, May 11-13. The tournament announcement will take place Monday at 9 a.m., central on NCAA.com. The top eight teams in the region advance to the NCAA Central Region Tournament. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will each host three other teams in a double elimination format.

