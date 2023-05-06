BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The 16th-ranked Harding softball team fell to Southern Arkansas 2-1 in the semifinals of the Great American Conference Tournament Saturday at the Tiger Athletic Complex.
The Harding season will hope to continue in the NCAA Division II tournament regionals next week, May 11-13. The tournament announcement will take place Monday at 9 a.m., central on NCAA.com. The top eight teams in the region advance to the NCAA Central Region Tournament. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will each host three other teams in a double elimination format.
Harding falls to 44-12 on the season and Southern Arkansas improves to 41-12.
Tanski (13-5) went seven innings, giving up two runs, both of them earned, on five hits, allowing one walk and striking out three.
Offensively, the Lady Bisons were led by Tedi Nunn, who went 1-for-1 on the day with a double and a walk.
Southern Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the third on two hits.
Harding tied the game in the fifth inning when Tedi Nunn scored on a throwing error by Southern Arkansas.
The Muleriders broke the tie in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly.
Harding had runners at the corners in the bottom of the seventh inning but couldn't produce the tying run.
- Lily Tanski limited Southern Arkansas to just 1-for-5 (.200) with runners in scoring position.
- Lily Tanski faced 28 Southern Arkansas hitters in the game, allowing five ground balls and 13 fly balls while striking out three.
- The Lady Bisons drew four walks from Southern Arkansas pitching.
- Lily Tanski had her 350 career strikeout in the game.
- Southern Arkansas was led offensively by Alyssa Miller, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
- Baylie Thornhill got the win in relief for Southern Arkansas. She improves to 15-2 on the season.
Harding Baseball Season Ends at GAC Tournament
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Harding baseball had its season come to an end Saturday with a 6-1 loss to Ouachita Baptist in the Great American Conference Tournament series at Rab Rodgers Field.
- Ouachita won the first game of the three-game series Friday 7-0. The Tigers will advance to the GAC Final Four next weekend in Springdale, Arkansas.
- Harding (33-19) scored first in the top of the fifth on Coulton Doyle's RBI single to right that scored Sawyer Price.
- Ouachita (37-15) answered with two in the bottom of the fifth, two in the sixth and two more in the eighth.
- Harding had six hits in the game, all singles. Collin Helms had a pair of base hits.
- Davis Welch (7-5) started and pitched 5 1/3 innings. Dylan Penick and Andrew Bradshaw pitched out of the pen.
