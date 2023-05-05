ROSE BUD — The fourth and final game of the 3A-3 Regional Tournament opening round ended the same as the previous three contests, with the 3A-5 Conference prevailing.
That was the reality for Harding Academy as the Lady Wildcats fell to dominate Atkins 8-2 in the closer on Thursday in a game which was started early under the threat of impending weather and played in a steady drizzle of rain throughout the contest.
With the loss, the Lady Wildcats finish with a final record of 15-8 after winning the 3A-6 Conference regular-season title and finishing runner up in the district tournament. Atkins followed the lead of Mayflower, Lamar and Baptist Prep, who also defeated 3A-6 Conference teams to advance, creating an all 3A-5 semifinals bracket.
“We knew they were really, really good,” Lady Wildcats coach Rusty Garner said. “The unfortunate part, really, is that in the weeks leading up to this, we both got upset in our district tournaments, and that it was an elimination game. Nobody wants to draw the number-one team in the state in an elimination game, it just happened to be our turn to do that.”
Most of the scoring in the game took place in the top of the first inning, as the Lady Red Devils went through their entire batting lineup and put up six runs. The Lady Wildcats were able to make up one run in the bottom of the first when leadoff batter and starting freshman pitcher Ace Ellis reached on an error and scored one batter later when senior Annie Watson grounded out to third base. Harding Academy was able to cut the margin down by one more score in the second when junior Drew Simmons walked and then scored when senior McKenney Sheffield singled to left field.
The Lady Devils added a run in the top of the fourth and one more in the top of the seventh as Harding Academy was not able to mount a late-game comeback.
“They kind of overwhelmed us there early,” Garner said. “They just punched us in the mouth there in the first inning. I was really proud of our kids, I thought they stood out there and competed their tails off for seven innings against a really good team. In a lot of games like that where you go down 6-0 in the first, that turns into 11-1 pretty quickly.”
Atkins loaded the bases two different times after the first inning, but Ellis kept her composure, and the HA defense backed her up to allow just one run total through both pinches.
The Wildcats overall were a young team, but there were a number of strong senior contributors, most notably Sarah Davis, who will continue her softball career at ASU-Newport next year.
“Every coach loves their group of seniors,” Garner said. “This group in particular is special. A good group of seniors will leave a program better than they found it. The program is in a better place than before they got here. Sarah Davis is a two-time all-state player, Annie Watson was an all-state pitcher for us last year. This year, she pitched half the time. McKenney Sheffield is an all-conference player three different years in centerfield. They were rocks in all of those positions. Those are some very special young women. They are going to be great people and do great things with their lives.”
