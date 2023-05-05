ROSE BUD — The fourth and final game of the 3A-3 Regional Tournament opening round ended the same as the previous three contests, with the 3A-5 Conference prevailing.

That was the reality for Harding Academy as the Lady Wildcats fell to dominate Atkins 8-2 in the closer on Thursday in a game which was started early under the threat of impending weather and played in a steady drizzle of rain throughout the contest.

