Harding football had nine players earn All-Great American Conference honors Wednesday as the conference released its postseason honors. Harding was 9-2 in 2022 and placed second of 12 teams in the conference standings.

Five Harding players earned a listing on the First Team, including sophomore fullback Will Fitzhugh, junior defensive end Nathaniel Wallace, senior defensive tackle Patrick Healy, senior safety Cade Pugh and sophomore return specialist Kendale Allen.

