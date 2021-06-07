Harding senior relief pitcher Ryder Yakel landed on the 2021 D2CCA Baseball Central Region First Team last Wednesday, and Friday he garnered a spot on the Honorable Mention All-America Team.
Yakel, a native of Lakin, Kansas, had a 6-2 record and 2.95 ERA with six saves in 15 appearances. He struck out 60 with only 12 walks in 55.0 innings.
It was the second D2CCA (D2 Conference Commissioner's Association) All-Region honor for Yakel. He was Second Team in 2019.
Yakel remains the only Harding relief pitcher to earn All-Region from any organization since the Bisons joined the NCAA in 1997. He finished his three seasons with Harding as the school's career leader in ERA (1.76) and opponent batting average (.172) and second in saves (17).
In his senior season, Yakel was the Great American Conference Pitcher of the Year, leading in the conference in ERA, hits per 9/IP (6.22), strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.00) and WHIP (0.91).
Yakel finished his career ranked third among active NCAA Division II pitchers with a 1.83 ERA and fourth with 5.41 hits per 9/IP. He was seventh with 16 saves.
