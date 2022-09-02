Fitzhugh

Harding sophomore running back Will Fitzhugh fights for running room during the Bisons' 29-12 victory over East Central on Thursday.

ADA, Okla. – Harding redshirt freshman quarterback Cole Keylon threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in the ninth-ranked Bisons' 29-12 victory over East Central Thursday night in Great American Conference action at Koi Ishto Stadium. It was the first time in eight seasons that a Harding quarterback threw three touchdown passes in a game.

Harding (1-0) won its opener for the 11th time in the last 13 seasons and defeated East Central (0-1) for the 10th consecutive time. The win was Harding's sixth straight on the road and 10th straight GAC victory.

