SEARCY — Three members of the Harding men's indoor track and field team received All-Central Region honors Tuesday from the United States Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association and four members of the team have received invitations to the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships on Mar. 10-11 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Harding's honorees were freshman triple jumper Yves Bilong, sophomore high jumper Antiwain Jones and freshman pole vaulter Vlad Malykhin. That trio along with junior Dakarai Bush are Harding's entries into nationals. Bush will compete in both the 400-meter dash and 60-meter hurdles.

