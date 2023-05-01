The Harding men's golf team secured its fourth NCAA Division II regional appearance in program history Friday when the NCAA announced the tournament field. The Bisons are the No. 3 seed in the Central Regional, its highest ever ranking. The previous high ranking for the Bisons was No. 5, last year.
The NCAA Midwest/Central Regional will be played May 11-13 at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona, Minnesota. Harding is one of four GAC teams to qualify. The Bisons are joined by Henderson State, Southwestern Oklahoma State and Southern Arkansas.
The MIAA had five teams qualify with Northeastern State, Washburn, Central Oklahoma, Missouri Southern State and Central Missouri all securing spots. Bemidji State was the NSIC champion and secured the conference's automatic bid.
The Bisons are coming off a third-place finish at the GAC Tournament on April 23-25. The lineup for the regional tournament will include Jake Croshaw, Manuel Cue Vargas, Leo Maciejek, Caleb Nichols and Sam Tandy. Harding is ranked 49th in Division II in the latest GolfStat.com rankings.
Harding placed 15th at the 2017 regional tournament, seventh in 2018 and 13th in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.