The Harding men's golf team secured its fourth NCAA Division II regional appearance in program history Friday when the NCAA announced the tournament field. The Bisons are the No. 3 seed in the Central Regional, its highest ever ranking. The previous high ranking for the Bisons was No. 5, last year.

The NCAA Midwest/Central Regional will be played May 11-13 at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona, Minnesota. Harding is one of four GAC teams to qualify. The Bisons are joined by Henderson State, Southwestern Oklahoma State and Southern Arkansas.

