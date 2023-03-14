The Harding men's golf team returned to action after nearly a month and posted the best team score in the Round 1 of the Hillcat Classic on Monday, shooting a 7-over 295, before backing that up with a 9-over 297 in Round 2 to finish the day at 16-over 592 and in fourth place. The host, Rogers State, leads the tournament at 10-over 586.

Caleb Nichols leads the Bisons after shooting 3-over 147 on Monday. Nichols sank 13 pars in his first round to shoot a 1-over 73 before posting a 2-over 74 in Round 2 and finished the day tied for 5th. Leo Maciejek posted identical 2-over 74 in both of his rounds and is tied for 7th at 4-over 148.

