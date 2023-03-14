The Harding men's golf team returned to action after nearly a month and posted the best team score in the Round 1 of the Hillcat Classic on Monday, shooting a 7-over 295, before backing that up with a 9-over 297 in Round 2 to finish the day at 16-over 592 and in fourth place. The host, Rogers State, leads the tournament at 10-over 586.
Caleb Nichols leads the Bisons after shooting 3-over 147 on Monday. Nichols sank 13 pars in his first round to shoot a 1-over 73 before posting a 2-over 74 in Round 2 and finished the day tied for 5th. Leo Maciejek posted identical 2-over 74 in both of his rounds and is tied for 7th at 4-over 148.
Sam Tandy shot an even 72 to open the day before a 6-over 78 left him tied for 15th at 6-over 150. Roby Cooper made his second appearance of the season and shot a 7-over 79 but bounced back with a 3-over 75 and finished tied for 26th at 10-over 154.
Jose Peralta shot a 14-over 158 and is tied for 36th after Day 1. Manuel Cue Vargas shot a 2-over 74 in Round 2 to finish the day tied for 40th at 17-over 161.
The Harding women's golf team shot an identical 39-over 323 in both Round 1 and 2 on Sunday and Monday at the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida and is in 16th with a 78-over 646. Fellow GAC member Henderson State leads the tournament at 21-over 589.
Alicia Martinez leads the Lady Bisons with a 14-over 156. Martinez shot an 8-over 79 in Round 1 before moving up ten spots on the leaderboard with a Round 2 score of 6-over 77 to finish the first two rounds tied for 32nd. Brenda Sanchez shot a 15-over 157 and is tied for 37th.
Pilar Martinez opened the day strong with three birdies in her first four holes and finished tied for 69th at 23-over 165. Madeleine Wilson shot a 13-over 84 in both rounds and is tied for 75th at 26-over 168. Kodie Winnings finished the first two rounds at 29-over 171 and in 80th.
The Lady Bisons will return to the course for the third and final round on Tuesday, teeing off at 9 a.m.
