JOPLIN, Mo. — Posting its top regional finish in seven seasons, the Harding men's cross-country team placed 11th of 28 teams on a chilly Saturday morning at the NCAA II Central Regional Championship, hosted by Missouri Southern State.

Harding finished with 301 points, its best score in the Central Region meet since a 239 total in 2015 on the same course. Harding's 11th-place finish was its best since the 2015 team placed ninth.

