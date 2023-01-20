currie

Harding's Taylor Currie scored 32 points to lead the Bisons against Ouachita Baptist University.

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Junior Taylor Currie scored 32 points and made a career-high 10 free throws, but Harding fell 85-83 to Ouachita Baptist on Thursday in Great American Conference men's play at Bill Vining Arena.

The loss dropped Harding to 5-10 overall and 1-8 in the GAC. Ouachita extended its home winning streak to three and improved to 7-6 overall and 5-4 in conference.

