ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Junior Taylor Currie scored 32 points and made a career-high 10 free throws, but Harding fell 85-83 to Ouachita Baptist on Thursday in Great American Conference men's play at Bill Vining Arena.
The loss dropped Harding to 5-10 overall and 1-8 in the GAC. Ouachita extended its home winning streak to three and improved to 7-6 overall and 5-4 in conference.
Ouachita made a free throw with 56 seconds left to take an 83-77 lead. Currie answered with two free throws, and after a Ouachita turnover, Stetson Smithson made a layup with 37 seconds remaining to pull within two points.
Ouachita milked the clock to eight seconds before attempting a shot on its next possession. The shot missed but a put-back layup with four seconds on the clock ended Harding's hopes.
It was Currie's second 30-point game of the season.
Smithson shot 7-of-8 from the field and tied a season-high 16 points. Rylie Marshall added 11 points, and Keyln McBride scored 10.
Harding shot a season-high 55.2% from the field and made nine 3-pointers.
Currie scored 20 points in the first half on 9-of-13 shooting, but Harding trailed 46-41 at the break. The Bisons shot 59% in the half, including 5-of-9 from the 3-point line, but Ouachita shot 53% and made seven 3-pointers.
Harding is back in action Saturday at home against Southern Arkansas. Tipoff will be about 7:30 p.m.
