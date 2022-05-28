ALLENDALE, Mich. – Junior Fallou Gaye earned All-America honors for the second straight year and broke his own school record in the 400-meter hurdles Saturday at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Gaye placed fifth in the event in 51.06 seconds, topping his previous personal record of 51.39 seconds.
Gaye was a Second Team All-America in the event last year. Harding's other All-Americans in the 400 hurdles were Jon Newby (1991, 1992) and Nikolasz Csokas (2021).
With four points earned by Gaye for the fifth-place finish, Harding's team total climbed to 19 points. It is Harding's fourth highest point total in the NCAA era (since 1998) and the most since Harding scored 20 points in 2009.
Harding's 15th-place finish in the team total ranked sixth in the NCAA era and was the highest finish since placing 13th in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.