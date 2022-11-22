The Harding women's basketball team won their second consecutive road game on Monday night, defeating Delta State 58-51 at Sillers Coliseum in Cleveland, Mississippi.

Both teams struggled shooting from the field throughout the night, but the difference came at the free-throw line for the Lady Bisons. Harding and Delta State shot an identical 69% from the charity stripe, but the Lady Bisons shot twice as many as the Lady Statesmen, sinking 18 of 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.