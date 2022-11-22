The Harding women's basketball team won their second consecutive road game on Monday night, defeating Delta State 58-51 at Sillers Coliseum in Cleveland, Mississippi.
Both teams struggled shooting from the field throughout the night, but the difference came at the free-throw line for the Lady Bisons. Harding and Delta State shot an identical 69% from the charity stripe, but the Lady Bisons shot twice as many as the Lady Statesmen, sinking 18 of 26.
The Lady Bisons held Delta State to just three made field goals in the fourth quarter and sank six of eight free throws to help put the Lady Statesmen away.
Freshman Rory Geer led the way with a season-high 19 points for the Lady Bisons while also gathering eight rebounds.
Harding trailed 42-40 with just 53 seconds left in the third quarter, before finishing the quarter on a 6-0 run. Hawley made a layup and free throw before Geer sank her second three-pointer of the game to end the quarter and give the Lady Bisons the 46-42 lead, a lead which they would hold on to.
Hawley earned her third double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Aubrey Isbell had 14 points while Jacie Evans added 12.
The Lady Bisons jumped out to a 14-6 lead with 1:55 left in the first quarter before Delta State would go on a 23-5 to give them the 29-19 lead with 3:20 left in the second quarter. The Lady Bisons made just two field goals over the almost nine-minute stretch.
Harding responded with their own 12-2 run to end the half tied at 31. Geer scored eight points over the three minutes to finish the second quarter. Geer scored 13 of her game-high 19 in the first half.
The Lady Bisons shot 19 of 55 from the field and only went 2 of 12 from behind the three-point line.
Harding will finish up their road trip this week with two games in Puerto Rico. The Lady Bisons will take on Puerto Rico-Bayamon on Wednesday at 10 a.m. before playing Puerto Rico-Mayaguez on Thursday at 5 p.m. in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
