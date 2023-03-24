SEARCY — Harding University is proud to announce the hiring of Bradley Spencer as the new men's basketball assistant coach. Spencer will be joining new head coach Weston Jameson on the Harding coaching staff.
Spencer, a native of Lonoke, Arkansas, brings a wealth of experience to the position. He has been a head basketball coach at Lonoke High School, Har-Ber High School and Central Arkansas Christian.
Spencer is also a familiar face to the Harding basketball community, having played for the Bisons from 2008-13. He scored 1,025 career points and ranks ninth with 143 career steals and 13th with 335 assists. Spencer and Jameson were teammates for three seasons, reaching two NCAA Tournaments during that time.
"Harding men's basketball is tremendously improved today with the addition of Bradley Spencer," Jameson said. "As a Harding alum, Bradley is passionate about the success of this university and the men's basketball program. He is a man of great faith and integrity, a relentless competitor, a tireless worker, and a great husband and father. In every way, he is the perfect fit, and we are excited to get Bradley and his family back to Searcy."
Spencer is looking forward to his second stint in Searcy.
"My family and I are beyond excited to return to a place we have continued to hold close to our hearts because of the impact it has made on our lives," Spencer said. "It is an honor to return to Harding and work alongside Coach Jameson, a friend, teammate and Bison brother. Thanks to Dr. Mike Williams, Jeff Morgan and the search committee for allowing Coach Jameson and me to have this opportunity. Now the ball is in our court to carry on the tradition of championship-level basketball. May we give God the glory every step of the way."
Spencer is married to the former Makayla McNair of Alpena, Arkansas. The couple have three children-Olivia (7), Havyn (5) and Navie (10 months).
