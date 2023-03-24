SEARCY — Harding University is proud to announce the hiring of Bradley Spencer as the new men's basketball assistant coach. Spencer will be joining new head coach Weston Jameson on the Harding coaching staff.

Spencer, a native of Lonoke, Arkansas, brings a wealth of experience to the position. He has been a head basketball coach at Lonoke High School, Har-Ber High School and Central Arkansas Christian.

