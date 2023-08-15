230816-SY-sports-harding1

The Harding University Bisons are ranked No. 14 in the AFCA Division II preseason Top 25 poll. It marks the sixth consecutive season the Bisons have been selected for the preseason poll.

 Tom Morris | special to the Citizen

Record 1,380 gac student-athletes earn all-academic honors

RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced that a record 1,380 student-athletes achieved Academic All-Conference honors on Thursday, an increase of 35 from the prior high.

