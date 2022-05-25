Harding sophomore golfer Sam Tandy was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 7 At-Large team, announced Friday.
Tandy, a native of Fayetteville, Arkansas, is a finance major with a 3.97 GPA.
In 2021-22, Sam earned First Team All-Great American Conference honors. He averaged 72.9 strokes per round, second in a Harding single-season, and also ranks second in career scoring average (73.8) among Bison golfers.
Tandy won the 2021 GAC Preview and the 2022 The Mule tournaments to become the first Harding golfer to win twice in the same season since Mason Banger in 2017.
Tandy is the third Harding golfer to earn Academic All-District honors, joining Brandon Clark (2013) and Juan Luis Sanchez (2018).
Sam advances to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Ballot, which will be released June 14.
