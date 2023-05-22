Tandy

Harding University junior golfer Sam Tandy received the 2023 NCAA Division II Elite 90 award for excellence in competition and academics.

Tandy Leads After Round 1 at National Championships; Harding Men Fifth

WARREN, Ohio — One day after receiving the NCAA's Elite 90 Award for having the highest GPA among the golfers at the 2023 NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championship, Harding junior Sam Tandy posted another number - 66 - that represented the lowest score among the 108 golfers in competition in Monday's first round at Avalon Lakes Golf Course.

