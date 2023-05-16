lady cats

Lady Wildcat juniors Khloe Fullerton (42) and Jamanno Akpanudo (6) are just two in a number of players Robinson's defense will have to contend with during the 4A State soccer championship match on Saturday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

The move up to 4A did little to hamper the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats soccer team this season as they rolled through the first three rounds of the state tournament with three huge shutouts to reach the state finals once again.

The Lady Wildcats (18-0) earned their spot in the championship game with a 7-0 rout over Prairie Grove in the semifinal match on Saturday. Harding Academy will face 4A-North Conference rival Robinson in the title match Friday morning at 10 pm in Conway at Estes Field on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.

