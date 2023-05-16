The move up to 4A did little to hamper the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats soccer team this season as they rolled through the first three rounds of the state tournament with three huge shutouts to reach the state finals once again.
The Lady Wildcats (18-0) earned their spot in the championship game with a 7-0 rout over Prairie Grove in the semifinal match on Saturday. Harding Academy will face 4A-North Conference rival Robinson in the title match Friday morning at 10 pm in Conway at Estes Field on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.
The Lady Tigers, who entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed out of the West Region after finishing runner up in the 4A-West Conference, kept the high-energy Harding offense at bay for the first 10 minutes of the match with a defense-heavy look which brought their midfielders and strikers into the backfield. But the Lady Wildcats eventually broke through with their speed, led once again by junior Jama Akpanudo, who scored the first of her three goals at the 29:56 mark when she drew the goalkeeper up and beat her straight ahead to give Harding Academy an early 1-0 lead.
“They did do that, but then they pulled people out and just had a sweeper – they tried a lot of different combinations,” Lady Wildcats coach Angie Harlow said. “We saw a lot of different formations they were trying to throw at us, and the girls handled it really well. We watch film and we study the other team, but we mainly just go out and play Wildcats soccer.”
Senior Anna Snow put up the next goal for the Lady 'Cats in the 13th minute when she scored on a rebound kick off the goal post to make it 2-0, and senior defender Calle City gave Harding Academy a 3-0 lead with 11:20 to go in the first half with a successful conversion of a corner kick from junior Khloe Fullerton.
Snow then struck again for her second goal off a breakaway when Prairie Grove's keeper came up way to far and left the lane open for an easy strike from Snow to make it 4-0 Lady Wildcats. Akpanudo got her second goal of the match in the 35th minute with an assist from freshman Claire Citty as Harding Academy held a 5-0 lead at the intermission.
Akpanudo completed her hat trick early in the second half with her third goal, this one from very close range which gave the Lady Wildcats a 6-0 lead and cut the clock from 38:01 down to 19:00 as per the Arkansas Activities Association competition rule, a rarity for a state semifinal match.
“We just have so many girls who can score,” Harlow said. “Of our 15 girls, 10 of them have scored. If I was looking at that as the coach of another team, that would just be a hard team to defend against.”
The combination of Akpanudo and Snow in the upfield was good for a total combined 14 goals in the first three rounds of the playoffs, accounting for over half of the Lady Wildcats' scores over the course of three games.
“She's one of the fastest people I've ever seen in any sport I've ever watched,” Harlow said of Akpanudo. “She had eight goals throughout the postseason, but Anna had six. We still are spreading it out, but we've kind of exposed the middle. We feed it to Jama, she makes a couple of moves, and scores. It's just worked for us really well.”
While Akpanudo has shined throughout the postseason, it is actually Snow who has led the way throughout the entire seasons with 20 goals this spring.
“She was voted team captain last year and this year, so she's a two-year captain,” Harlow said. “She just never gives up, but I would say that about all of our team. Having her as a senior in that front line, she is just really the leader of the offense while Calle is the leader of the defense. My two seniors, I just can't say enough about them.”
Aa far as looking ahead to the Senators, Harding Academy has defeated their North league foe twice already this season, 2-1 in a close season opener back on March 13 and again in a 3-0 decision at home on April 17. Robinson comes into the game with a 16-4 season record after tournament victories over Hope, Dardanelle and Brookland.
“Robinson was our biggest test for the year,” Harlow said. “It's a very physical game, it's a very tough game. Playing them for the third time is going to be a dogfight. There's always a concern, but this team, we practice to play and not for a specific team. We know what our strengths are. This group of girls, they are such fierce competitors, I don't know that it would really matter who we played. They don't get intimidated or nervous, they're just ready to go play.”
